TUPELO • The North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra (NMSO) will present the final performance of its 50th season at the Tupelo Civic Auditorium Saturday, April 30 starting at 7:30 p.m.
Led by Maestro Steven Byess, the NMSO ushered in its golden year last fall and will conclude the milestone anniversary with a diverse program of American music.
The program will consist of the full orchestra and guest violinist Er-Gene Kahng as well as choruses from Itawamba Community College (ICC) and Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC). The NMSO Children's Chorus will also join the collegiate choirs at the end of the evening.
NMSO's season finale will include the Mississippi premiere of James Stephenson's "Fanfare for Democracy," composed for President Joe Biden's inauguration.
In addition to this new selection, the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will entertain the audience with the recently discovered "Violin Concerto No. 2," crafted by composer Florence Beatrice Price who passed away some 70 years ago.
The evening will conclude with a joint performance of the orchestra, choirs from ICC and NEMCC and the NMSO Children's Chorus. Together, they will perform an ensemble of American music including "Simple Gifts," "Amazing Grace" and "America the Beautiful."
Prior to Saturday's performance, the NMSO will perform two educational concerts on Friday, April 29 for students from surrounding schools.
Tickets for Saturday's performance start at $30 and can be purchased online.