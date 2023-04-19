Jonathan Hood, a foreman with Tupelo Water & Light, pulls a ball valve from the sewer as he and his crew test the pressure in the new sewer system at the Flowerdale Commons site on Tuesday morning in Tupelo. After months of tension between the city of Tupelo and a group of area home and business owners, a legal battle to stop construction of the sprawling housing complex has quietly ended.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Work crews from Tupelo Water & Light and Hodges Construction, test the new sewer system on the Flowerdale Commons site on Colonial Estates Road on April 18, 2023.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
The cleared area where the Flowerdale Commons will be built on Colonial Estates Road in Tupelo.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Jesse Grose, a worker with Hodges Construction, does some dirt work on the Flowerdale Commons site on Colonial Estates Road Tuesday morning in Tupelo.
TUPELO — After months of legal back and forth, an effort by area home and business owners to overturn the Tupelo City Council’s decision to approve a 46-unit apartment complex in west Tupelo has quietly ended.
Construction of Flowerdale Commons, on Colonial Estates Road, began late last year as the legal battle raged. With the appeal’s final rejection by Lee County Circuit Court First District Judge Paul Funderburk and an apparent lack of appeal to higher court, work on the complex can move forward without further conflict.
The appellants, a group of local business owners and residents of the Cottonwood Estates subdivision, had 30 days after the March 7 decision to reject a request for relief to appeal to a higher court.
Attorneys representing those fighting the housing complex’s construction did not respond to multiple attempts to reach them for comment.
“Public policy decisions are made by policymakers, the mayor and his administration and the city council,” a statement from the city of Tupelo’s legal team read. “One job of the city’s legal team is to advise these policymakers whether their contemplated decisions are supported by the law as it stands. The judge’s decision, in this case, validates the advice given by the city’s legal team to the mayor and city council. This advice was not popular, but it was right under the rule of law.”
Units within the complex will be income-controlled, meaning no families with incomes of more than $55,000 won’t be permitted to rent space in the complex.
The project, which was funded through private investors, also attained Low-Income Housing tax credit incentives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. Developer Stewart Rutledge said the apartments had an estimated completion time of 12 months, and he expects the first units to be ready to rent by May 2024.
Flowerdale Commons owner and developer Britton Jones said in a statement that he was thankful that the litigation was complete and that the project could move forward, adding that Tupelo is “a great place to do business.”
