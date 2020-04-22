TUPELO • Three years after Lee County signaled plans to terminate a jail contract with the city of Tupelo, that jail agreement will not likely end prematurely after all.
A 25-year-old agreement between Lee County and Tupelo guarantees the city can book prisoners into the county jail and sets the terms of this arrangement.
The 1995 agreement will end in December, and some county leaders said they expect the agreement will remain in force throughout its full term and won’t end early. This, despite an effort within the last term of office to do just that.
“At this time, no plans to do anything,” said interim county administrator Bill Benson. “It has not been mentioned to me by anyone.”
The county’s elected leaders have tangled for years over conditions of the local jail and the potentially high cost of fixing the problems.
Concerns about overcrowding grew particularly acute in 2017, and the Board of Supervisors initiated a process to end Tupelo’s jail contract.
That 1995 agreement arose during the construction of the current jail. Tupelo donated the land where the jail was built, and the agreement required a two-year notice for either party to void their obligations.
In April 2017, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to issue that two-year notice. The board’s order at the time said that supervisors “desire to terminate the agreement with the City of Tupelo.” According to the language of this 2017 resolution, the termination would occur April 3, 2019.
In July 2018, the board decided to grant an additional year of guaranteed access to the jail, and unanimously approved an extension of the agreement until April 3, 2020.
That date has now passed. However, board attorney Gary Carnathan said he does not think the contract with Tupelo stands terminated.
To the contrary, he thinks the 2018 extension reset the clock for the two-year notice requirement.
Benson said much the same.
“Once you extended the original agreement, then you’re at the point where notice has to be given again,” Benson said.
Benson and Carnathan both reiterated that the original agreement will end in December regardless, setting up a challenge for local leaders to either craft a new agreement or otherwise deal with the poor conditions of the county jail.
Supervisors want a consultant to advice them on the issue, but those plans are at least temporarily halted amid restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Benson has the authority he needs to publish the necessary advertisements soliciting potential jail consultants to submit themselves for consideration.
However, Benson said he won’t publish these advertisements until there is greater certainty that a consultant can travel to the area and safely have access to the jail facilities.
Ideally, this would happen several months in advance of December, Benson said, so that “we’ll know where we’re headed” when talks over the Tupelo contract likely resume at year’s end.
Carnathan emphasized that, especially amid the pressures of the COVID-19 crisis, rancor and discord need to give way for reasoned and cooperative discussions.
“We are in times right now where everyone has got to work together. You’ve got a pandemic everywhere,” Carnathan said. “Everybody needs to work together on this situation.”
The tenor of relations between county and city officials has not always been especially tranquil as it relates to the jail.
“Tupelo is the very reason our jail is in the problem it’s in and we need to quit trying to make Tupelo happy,” Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson wrote to District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan in a 2017 text message obtained last year through a public records request.
As sheriff, Johnson is the custodian of the Lee County Adult Jail and has for many years expressed frustration over the facility’s limitations and failings.
“I know what the biggest problem is the 17 years that I have been here at this jail, and it’s holding prisoners for the city of Tupelo,” Johnson said in a 2018 interview with the Daily Journal.
The end of a formal contract with Tupelo would not necessarily end all access to the jail for the city. No other municipality holds a contract with the county for jail access, and Johnson typically holds at least some of their prisoners, as space allows.
Indeed, even Tupelo’s access to the jail has become fraught in recent years, with jail authorities resorting to certain kinds of no-cash bail arrangements to prevent overcrowding.
“The jail is not accepting people with warrants right now. And the people don’t have a fear of going to jail right now, so they stop showing up for court,” said Tupelo Municipal Court Director John Knight earlier this year.