OXFORD • University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce announced on Friday that no headstones will be placed at an on-campus cemetery where a Confederate monument now stands following relocation away from a more prominent location.
Preliminary plans to enhance a cemetery on campus that contains the remains of some Confederates drew controversy, with critics claiming that those plans would constitute a newly erected “shrine” to the Confederacy.
The preliminary enhancement plans recently released included the installation of headstones, brick pathways, lighting and new landscaping.
But now those plans will be pared down.
“We will not add headstones to the cemetery,” Boyce said in a written statement released by university. “The graves are too shallow to add headstones without the possibility of disturbing the remains, which would be inappropriate and I am not willing to do that.”
However, Boyce did say that a sidewalk would be added to the cemetery site in order to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act, and that safety lighting and landscaping would be added.
A 30-foot Confederate monument stood at the university’s main entrance from 1906 until early this week. Beginning in the spring semester of 2019, a concerted push to relocate the statute ultimately garnered the support of virtually every wing of the on-campus community, including student, faculty, athletics and administrative leaders.
Early this year, the state’s college governing board delayed a final decision about whether to grant permission to move the monument, but then finally agreed to it last month.
A state law does not allow any public body to completely remove any war monument, including monuments connected to the Civil War. Public bodies may, however, relocate monuments to locations deemed more suitable.
The Confederate cemetery at the UM campus is located behind the Tad Smith Coliseum. Final approval of the monument relocation did, however, lead to the public airing of renovation plans for the cemetery.
The proposed headstones were particularly controversial, given that remains at the site likely cannot be identified by name.
Boyce did address some of the controversy over the cemetery relocation plans.
“I must acknowledge that some aspects of the execution of this project have not been handled as well as I would have liked,” Boyce said. “I take seriously the concerns expressed by various student and faculty groups pertaining to certain elements of the project, and I have met over the last two weeks with faculty members, elected leaders of undergraduate and graduate student groups and the leadership of the Faculty Senate to discuss those concerns directly. I take responsibility and apologize for the concerns that resulted.”