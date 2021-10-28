In this file photo from February 2021, Tommy Chandler casts his vote in Tupelo's Major Thoroughfare Program. Voters inside of Lee County's District 3 have until Saturday, Oct. 30, at noon to cast their votes via absentee ballot.
TUPELO • Registered voters in the western portion of Lee County have until noon tomorrow to vote by absentee in the crowded special election that will determine the next District 3 supervisor.
The Lee County Circuit Clerk’s office, located inside the Justice Center on Jefferson Street in Tupelo, will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday for anyone wishing to vote by absentee in-person.
Mississippi has some of the most restrictive absentee voting laws in the nation, so not everyone is eligible to vote via absentee ballot. State law requires voters to cast a regular ballot in-person on election day, unless they qualify for one of around 10 excuses to vote by absentee.
Voters are eligible to cast an absentee ballot if they are over 65 years old, permanently or temporarily disabled, a college student or will be out of town on the date of the election.
Voters must also present a valid form of photo ID to vote by absentee.
There are seven candidates who have qualified for the race:
Mike Bryan
Buddy Dickerson
Gary Enis
Mark Maharrey
Larry McCord
Tony Roper
Wesley Webb
District 3 includes the western portion of the county, the Belden community and the Chesterville Road area.
Camille Dulaney, the circuit clerk, said that since this is a competitive race, she would encourage as many people to vote as possible.
If voters have any specific questions about whether they are qualified to vote by absentee or which district they are located in, they are encouraged to contact the Circuit Clerk’s office at (662)-432-2300.