TUPELO - Describing Norris "Piggie" Caldwell Jr. as a "longtime business and civic leader" merely scratches the surface of the person who was also an accomplished author, athlete, and of course, beloved family man.
Caldwell, 92, died April 22, and he leaves a legacy rarely matched.
One of his three sons, Britt Caldwell, said his father was the model of generosity throughout his life.
"When I think of my dad, the first thing that comes to me is what a giving person he was," Caldwell said. "He also taught me a lot about business especially for in a small town."
Piggie Caldwell graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1952, and together with his brother, Jimmie, and their father ran Caldwell's Appliance store. They sold GE, Whirlpool and RCA appliances, and at one time were the biggest dealers in Mississippi for GE and RCA. Piggie and his wife, Mary Ann, later had a successful antiques business, P.A.M. Antiques and Lamp Shop, where he liked to make unique lamps.
Lindsey Leake and his family were close friends with the Caldwells, as they lived on the same street. He fondly recalls going fishing and attending ballgames with Piggie Caldwell and Britt.
"They've been a huge part of my life," Leake said. "He was always on the go, always cheerful, always lending a hand.
"He was a dear friend to our whole family, and he was just a great guy. Tupelo wouldn’t be Tupelo without the Caldwell family, and he was front and center. His volunteer efforts at the hospital, museum, etc., were extraordinary."
Piggie Caldwell devoted much of his time and energy in the service of his community. That included serving on the North Mississippi Medical Center's board of directors and its Heart Institute executive committee; the merchant committee at CDF; volunteering as a board member of the Oren Dunn Museum; and serving on the Traceway Retirement Community's board of directors.
Caldwell also was an active member of the Tupelo Kiwanis Club. He was serving his 70th year with the club when he died.
His work at Traceway also paved the way to the groundbreaking Green Houses, which recently celebrated their 20th year.
Steve McAlilly, president and CEO of Methodist Senior Services, said Caldwell's vision while serving on Traceway's planning committee carried the idea of the Green Houses project forward.
"He was a giant with strong arms, and his leadership on the board was instrumental in providing the wisdom and insight for the first Green Houses 20 years ago," McAlilly said. "He liked to call them the 'Lazarus Houses' because people came back to life when they lived there."
Born in Tupelo on Nov. 6, 1930, Caldwell seemed destined for greatness. He was a graduate of Tupelo High School, where he played on Big 8 Conference championships, and went on Ole Miss, where he was signed to play baseball and briefly played football. A knee injury ended his athletic career, but he graduated from the university in 1952 with a degree in business.
Along with running successful businesses, Caldwell was an accomplished author, having published three books, including a fictional baseball tale, "Stranger in the Outfield," and two nonfiction books about Tupelo: "Before Elvis" and "War and Home." The latter won the Mississippi Department of Social Studies Award of Excellence, resulting in books being placed in all public high school libraries in the state.
"We have the books he wrote, and they are observations of Tupelo during a different time and place, which is so valuable to us," said Leesha Faulkner, curator of the Oren Dunn City Museum. "He was a renaissance man. He was so well-rounded, and he was a walking encyclopedia."
Caldwell was also the public address announcer and voice of THS Golden Wave football for 24 years and was president of the Touchdown Club, the predecessor to the football booster club.
"Piggie Caldwell was a true example of the Tupelo Spirit. He was energetically involved in so many different areas of life, which makes our community a wonderful place to live," said Jack Reed Jr.
Some of Caldwell's most important work revolved around Calvary Baptist Church, where he was one of its first new members baptized after its founding in 1936.
"Probably what is most impressive about him is that the lived his faith," Leake said. "His association with Calvary was very strong, and I can’t help but think that his many contributions were an extension of that faith and one of the reasons that makes Tupelo what it is today."
Through the years, Caldwell served as deacon, deacon body chair, and was later named deacon emeritus. He also served many years as a Sunday School teacher for a class that now bears his name. He led several fundraising initiatives at Calvary, including the successful post-sanctuary fire campaign "From Ashes to Glory."
"He was a supporter of both he good works and the people who are performing those good works," Reed said. "He was a member of the generation that has been the heart of the community since the end of World War II and has now left the playing field to those of us who remain."
