TUPELO - Due to the ongoing public health concerns with COVID-19, the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra has officially announced the cancellation of its concert scheduled for Saturday, April 18.
If you purchased a ticket through Eventbrite, you will automatically receive a refund. If you are a season ticket holder, you will receive a letter in the mail explaining your options.
“The health and safety of our musicians and patrons is our main priority. We look forward to celebrating the transformative power of music with you as soon as possible,” said Lisa Martin, executive director of North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra.
Visit the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra’s Facebook page to see highlights of NMSO musicians as they bring the music of the NMSO to you #livefromhome.