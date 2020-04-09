TUPELO – North Mississippi Health Services said it will begin furloughs next week as it battles not only the coronavirus pandemic, but also the financial strain of that battle.
Details are scant at his time, but CEO Shane Spees said patient volume is down 40-50% in some areas of the system, and without federal aid NMHS is expected to lose some $28 million a month.
Spees said the senior leadership of the rural hospital system has taken a 25% salary cut.
The NMHS website says, "We continue to flex clinical staff, everywhere possible, to match patient volumes. But given the dramatic decrease in volumes, we need to make additional changes in order to flex our entire organization’s staffing to match volumes. To do so will require a furlough, which we expect to implement beginning April 13."
Where the furloughs will be implemented and their duration were not immediately revealed.
"The only certainty now is that our changes will not impact our ability or capacity to care for COVID-19 or any other patient types," Spees said. "In fact, our plans and our capacity ensure that we will be able to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients if that were to occur."
North Mississippi Health Services is one of the nation's largest rural healthcare systems. Employing some 7,000 people, NMHS is comprised of seven hospitals and 45 specialty and primary clinics.