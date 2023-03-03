djr-2022-06-11-news-elvis-fest-arp7

In this file photo from 2022, Oliver Steinhoff, an Elvis Tribute Artist from Germany, preforms in the first round of the Ultimate Elvis Competition in Tupelo.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — The North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra (NMSO) will headline this year’s Tupelo Elvis Festival, the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association announced Friday.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you