TUPELO — The North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra (NMSO) will headline this year’s Tupelo Elvis Festival, the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association announced Friday.
Besides the return of the Elvis Tribute Artist competition and other concerts, the Tupelo-based orchestra will help celebrate the city’s native son and King of Rock ‘n’ Roll with a concert featuring some of the best ETAs from around the world. The festival, celebrating its 25th year, is set for June 7-11.
The concert is scheduled June 10 at 7 p.m. at Cadence Bank Arena.
Lisa Martin, NMSO executive director, said the collaboration between the orchestra and the Tupelo Elvis Festival has been in the works for years.
“The NMSO is honored to share the stage with the world’s best Elvis performers and the TIC Band,” Martin said. “This mixing of remarkably talented artists with the beloved music of Elvis Presley will result in an unforgettable concert experience for fans and the City of Tupelo.”
NMSO formed in 1971 as the Tupelo Symphony Orchestra. It features musicians from Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Arkansas.
Tupelo Elvis Festival debuted in 1999 as a musical celebration designed to honor the rock and roll legend. Revered as one of the world’s best Elvis festivals, eight of Tupelo Elvis Tribute Artist winners have won the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in Graceland (eight Tupelo winners in the 15 years of the Graceland competition). Fans from all over the United States and abroad travel to Tupelo to experience the festival and visit Elvis Presley’s birthplace.
“We are busy planning to create a wonderful experience for our Elvis fans for the 25th Anniversary of the festival,” said Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association Executive Director Lucia Randle. The addition of the North Mississippi Symphony orchestra will make this a festival like no other. We are thrilled to collaborate with NMSO. The concert promises to be extraordinary.”
For details and complete schedule of events for Tupelo Elvis Festival 25th Anniversary, visit www.tupeloelvisfestival.com. The event is presented by the Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau.
