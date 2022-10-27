TUPELO • When it opens for its 52nd season this weekend, the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra demonstrate how the power of music can help listeners cope with and overcome adversity.
NMSO will open for its latest season this Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Link Centre in Tupelo. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $10 for students who want to attend the 7:30 p.m. show.
The theme of this year’s opening show is “From Darkness to Light” to symbolize the cultural and social turmoil that has taken place in recent times, especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s been a lot of darkness culturally and socially due to the pandemic,” said longtime conductor Steven Byess. “There’s a lot of uplifting music in this concert. ”The orchestra features musicians from all over North Mississippi and even a few surrounding states.
Byess, who’s conducted the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra for the past 16 years, said he’s excited for audience members to hear what the orchestra has in store for their season-premiere performance.
Byess, a native of Los Angeles, said residents of North Mississippi are fortunate to have a professional orchestra at their doorstep. Few areas of this size, he said, can tout such a luxury.
"People who have heard me speak over the last 15 years have heard me often say it's miraculous that a professional orchestra can exist in a community this size," Byess said. "A professional orchestra requires a lot of resources and finances to operate. The fabric of the community is strong when an orchestra exists.”
The season opener will begin with "Fanfare on Amazing Grace" by African-American composer Adolphus Hailstork. Next, Russian violinist Maria Ioudenitch will perform "Violin Concerto" by Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer Samuel Barber.
Finally, the evening will conclude with Beethoven's most recognizable composition, "Symphony No. 5 in C Minor."
North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, which began its life as the Tupelo Symphony Orchestra, is playing catchup with its anniversary celebrations. The organization recently celebrated its 50th anniversary during last year’s 51st season following the pandemic.
"It's remarkable that the orchestra is beginning its 52nd year,” Byess said. “That includes weathering the years of the pandemic when we converted much of what we do to virtual content.”
For those who have never had the chance to attend NMSO performances or other orchestra shows, Byess said don't hesitate to purchase a ticket for this Saturday's event.
"Come to the performance,” he said. “I promise, you'll be thrilled in some way."
