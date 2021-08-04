TUPELO • North Mississippi Health Services officials say their hospital system is facing a staffing shortage as the delta variant of COVID-19 causes a surge in cases not seen since January.
During a Monday morning press conference, North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo President David Wilson said the overall number of COVID-positive patients, although increasing sharply, is less than it has been. But there are fewer health care employees now than there were during previous surges in the pandemic.
He said health care professionals throughout the pandemic have resigned, retired or traveled to COVID-19 hotspots across the United States for work.
The worker shortage is not unique to Northeast Mississippi, but it is affecting area hospitals.
“Bed availability is not really the primary issue,” Wilson said. “It’s our ability to staff those beds.”
This shortage of staffed beds has led to patients receiving care in an emergency room setting for an extended period until a bed becomes available in an NMHS hospital.
“We are once again in unchartered waters,” said Shane Spees, North Mississippi Health Services President & CEO.
The pandemic experience over the last several weeks has differed from the previous 16 months. Most hospitals in Mississippi and surrounding states reach capacity daily.
“Just last week, I received two text messages from colleagues in Arkansas and south Mississippi inquiring about capacity in Tupelo because they’re out of capacity,” Spees said. “We have hospital providers in our neighboring states seeking help or capacity in other states, so I think that gives you a sense of where we are today.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health has ordered all licensed Mississippi hospitals to take part in a mandatory “COVID-19 System of Care” plan, which NMHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeremy Blanchard said requires NMHS to accept any patient “being transferred to our emergency departments in Tupelo, Amory or West Point.”
“Because of that, we’re starting to see delays in being able to get them admitted to the hospital because of bed access, and so we have to transfer those patients,” Blanchard said. “So I’m asking the community to be aware that we’re going to deliver the same care in all seven of our facilities, but we have to do that so we can keep the sickest of the sick here.”
The reason for that is critically ill patients are less suitable to be transported to other hospitals, and NMHS officials don’t know what type of care those patients might receive outside of their system.
The order, which is in effect from July 28 to Aug. 15, also includes a delay of elective procedures that require an overnight stay in the hospital.
In an effort to ease pressure on local hospitals and provide the best possible care for patients while also protecting staff and visitors, NMHS switched to a more conservative visitation policy beginning Aug. 2.
Under the new visitation policy, children under age 17 will not be permitted, and inpatients may have only two designated visitors per day, limited to one at a time. Designated visitors may rotate once a day, and one may stay overnight. For an end-of-life situation, visitation is limited to family.
For COVID-19 suspected/confirmed patients, no visitors will be allowed except for an end-of-life situation where visitation is limited to family.
NMHS currently requires employees to wear masks while at work, but is not requiring them to be vaccinated.
Blanchard said NMHS encourages employees to vaccinate, but believes the decision should be theirs.
“We do believe in personal choice,” Blanchard said. “We do also believe everyone would be better vaccinated than not.”
Although Blanchard said NMHS leaders are always reevaluating their situation and considering their options, mandated vaccinations are not a current priority.
“We’re hoping that we can get a commitment from health care workers to choose to be vaccinated,” he said.
Spees offered a hypothetical question that he hopes will encourage health care workers and the public to get vaccinated.
“If you had a vaccine available that would prevent you from having serious illness or death due to cancer, would you take the vaccination?” Spees asked.
“So it’s very similar here,” he said. “You have the opportunity to protect yourself against serious illness or death. I think that’s the key here.”