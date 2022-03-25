TUPELO • A summit will highlight the need for a community response to addiction and mental health.
The Northeast Mississippi Health Alliance will host the Northeast Mississippi Addiction Summit on Friday, April 8 at the BancorpSouth Conference Center in Tupelo. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., addiction and mental health experts, stakeholders and the community will learn about addiction’s impact on the region and the people and organizations working to bring awareness and solutions.
When the United Way of Northeast Mississippi hired Health Alliance director Emma James, her first line of work was organizing the event. The summit, presented by United Way and CREATE Foundation’s Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi, was sparked after commission members found that there were barriers to finding treatment and recovery services in the area.
“From that summit, we want to glean, really energize, community members, professional and nonprofessional, to be part of an addiction coalition for Northeast Mississippi,” James said.
Any data gathered from the summit will fuel the future coalition’s work going forward, so James encourages the community to come and field concerns and questions.
The event features speakers within the addiction and mental health field that James identified while compiling a resource guide solely for those two areas. Speakers include Lindsay Brett, Plantersville Middle School’s principal, Kevin Crook, Monroe County Sheriff and Dr. Brent Boyett, Addiction Medicine Specialist for the Department of Addiction and Pain Management at North Mississippi Neuroscience Institute. With how emotionally challenging addiction and mental health is, James hopes that the speakers will energize others within the field to continue innovating.
“Everyone that’s speaking just has this sense of urgency and purpose,” James said.
Brett will share the school’s program of working individually with the children with the most behavioral issues to get to the root of the problems.
After receiving a $20,000 grant through the Walmart Strategic Initiatives Fund, Crook applied the funds towards creating an incentive program and helping incarcerated people transition from jail back into the workplace. The program already saw its first participant become a full hire shortly after his release.
Boyett will present on how pain and addiction relate to each other. It tackles the stigma and shows that addiction “doesn’t really know any bounds, or any certain demographics,” James said.
“There’s very good likelihood that there’s some elderly person in your neighborhood is addicted to Oxycotin after they had a fall and broke their hip, you know?” James said. “It doesn’t have to be a very scary thing or high risk behavior.”
The keynote speaker is David Magee, director of Institute Advancement at the University of Mississippi/William Magee Institute of Student Wellbeing and author of “Dear William.” Magee will share his own family’s crisis with addiction and their subsequent calling to change the lives of others with mental health or substance abuse issues. His story represents the importance of everyone at the community level to get involved, James said.
There is networking, Q&A and two breakout sessions that will cover everything from adolescent recovery services, crisis-intervention trained officers and therapists, and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics educating parents and educators to presentations on harder conversations, with a doctor discussing medication assisted treatments.
Some topics include increased misuse and suicide rates in the farming community, the social determinants of health and factors that play into potential addiction and mental health issues, and how to sustainably house people in recovery-supportive communities.