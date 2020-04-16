TUPELO • Ahead of almost certain drops in sales tax revenue receipts, some of the largest cities in Northeast Mississippi are preparing to enact measures to reduce the operating costs of their city budgets.
In Tupelo, the largest city in Northeast Mississippi, Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration in a work session on Thursday proposed to reduce the city’s budget by approximately $2.5 million to avoid a budget shortfall. Of the $2.5 million cut, $500,000 will come from reductions from city departments, and the remaining funds will come from cutbacks to the city’s capital plan.
The capital plan is a portion of the city’s budget where tax dollars are invested in various long-term city projects that would improve the quality of life. The biggest reduction in the capital plan is a $1 million cutback of the city’s neighborhood revitalization efforts.
The second-term Democratic mayor is also proposing to enact a hiring freeze for all vacant city positions, ban city employees from traveling to events and halt city departments from purchasing new vehicles.
“What we have done in a nutshell is we’ve asked each of our department heads to see what they could cut,” Shelton told Council members.
In January, the City Council approved a $10 million bond plan to invest in city projects such as building a new fire station and renovating an events center. Before the work session took place, Shelton and administrative officials told the Daily Journal in a telephone interview that the projects being funded with bonded debt will continue as planned.
“It may sound counterintuitive, but the bonded projects are there,” Shelton said. “It’s in the bond obviously. That money has to be spent by law. That source of funding for those projects is secure.”
Even though the bond projects are only in the design phase currently, the city has allocated around $8.9 million to go to the projects out of the total $10 million. Typically, the remaining funds act as a cushion in case a project runs over budget. For now, the remaining $1.1 million will remain frozen as the city assesses other needs.
The city also has around $2.9 million of excess funds from the previous fiscal year. Typically, any rollover funds are reinvested in the city’s capital plan. Instead, Shelton’s administration is proposing to place the bulk of those funds in the general fund as a safety net and to only place $917,000 into the city’s capital fund.
All of the proposals are subject to Council approval. The Council is set to vote on the measures at its next regular meeting on April 21.
Shelton’s proposal occurred on the same day that the city of Oxford voted to furlough approximately 135 city employees to proactively curb some of the college town’s operating expenses.
Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill said in a social media video that the furloughs would begin on April 23, and the employees would receive medical benefits during the furlough period. She did not provide a timeline for how long the furloughs would last.
“We know that by furloughing them now and implementing these cost cutting measures, we have the best opportunity to hire them all back full time in the fall. That is what this board has been laboring over for weeks,” Tannehill said.
Oxford has also enacted a temporary hiring freeze, a travel ban for city employees and temporarily suspended some city services.
Even though official sales tax numbers are not yet known, the figures are almost sure to drop since a statewide and local shelter-in-place order have been in effect for more than a month. City officials were almost certain there would be more budget reductions in the future.
“This is the first step,” Shelton told Council members. “I don’t think there’s much doubt we’ll have to come back.”