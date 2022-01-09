TUPELO • With almost $100 million in America Rescue Plan Act money floating in county coffers, no county officials are ready to pull the trigger on spending, some noting fears of changing guidance and others holding out for the possibility of loosening guidelines.
In the 16 counties that make up Northeast Mississippi, no county board of supervisors has made a move on their ARPA allocation though most have something they would like to do with the cash, all administrators and chancery clerks over the boards said they were waiting on more guidance.
“Everybody is in limbo because we don’t have any idea what to do with the money,” Calhoun County Chancery Clerk Romona Tillman said.
Information provided by the U.S. Department of the Treasury shows that counties can use their allocations in a myriad of ways, such as to support public health expenditures, to address the economic impact caused by pandemic, to replace lost revenue, to provide premium pay for county essential workers or to invest in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure. The countries have until 2024 to allocate the funds and until 2026 to spend it.
Counties point to lack of guidance for inaction
Alcorn County Chancery Clerk Greg Younger said his board is waiting to see if congress can pass two key bills — S. 3011 and H.R. 573 — that would expand what the money, about $7 million in Alcorn’s case, could be used for. This is a sentiment shared by most counties, including Monroe County Administrator Bob Prisock.
“Everybody is on edge about ‘Does this qualify?’ and we are getting mixed answers, so we are waiting,” Prisock said. “The clock is ticking, and everyone’s antsy about it.”
Prisock said his county board had a wishlist but would disclose it due to fears of disappointing residents if the items do not qualify.
Benton County Chancery Clerk Marlene McKenzie said her board is hesitant to spend its $1.6 million piece of the pie.
“There are too many unanswered questions,” she said. “Until we can get a definite answer, we are going to hold off. … We want to use the money as economically as we can to help as many people as we can.”
The State Association of Supervisors Executive Director Derrick Surrette said the group is working with its members to “navigate them through the process.”
“It is a moving target in terms of how you can spend the money under the interim final rule,” he said. “You have to be extremely careful that you follow state law and, in Mississippi, those laws are really, really tight.”
Surrette said the association worked with the state auditor’s office to help “mesh” the federal spending rules with state regulations. He likened the allocations to buying unbuilt furniture from a big box store “you have all the pieces, and you have to follow the instructions.”
County officials did not just have reservations about how to spend the funds. Some also feared the possible consequences of every county gaining a large portion of money from the federal government.
Prentiss County Chancery Clerk David "Bubba" Pounds called the APRA fund process “crazy from the get-go.”
In following with other counties, Pounds said his board had no solid plans for the cash. Pounds said his county’s estimated loss in revenue due to the pandemic was about $1 million, which becomes free money from its $4.9 million in allocated funds.
Prisock said he was concerned about the supply chain's ability to keep up if every county simultaneously started similar projects.
In the case of supply chain fears, Surrette said it should not be a problem if the process is done correctly, adding that the first chunk of money could be used as lost revenue reimbursement to fund some projects, and the rest will be used at a later date, causing a staggering effect on county projects that would not shock the system.
“We are going to do it right. We are not going to overburden the supply chain by rolling it all out at the same time,” he said.
Calhoun, Itawamba and Marshall counties did not indicate what their allocations may go toward, citing the lack of guidance from the federal end. Some counties, including Marshall, would be waiting until a conference in January before moving forward, Administrator Tim Powell said.
Counties hope to allocate funds to water infrastructure
While many officials played their cards close to their vest, about a third of the responding counties said water projects were on the table, including Benton, Clay, Monroe, Tippah and Oktibbeha counties.
Oktibbeha County’s board was considering hiring a consultant to help make heads or tails of what to do with its $4.5 million, County Administrator Delois Farmer said. She said her board was looking into making upgrades to Oktibbeha Lake, noting that under the interim final rule, counties can put money into tourism projects if it was affected by the pandemic.
Clay County Chancery Clerk Amy Berry said though there is no official plan for its $3.8 million, the board is eyeing multiple projects, including upgrading water association, updating county-owned buildings to “accommodate for social distancing,” funding mobile offices for law enforcement and filling general departmental requests for items that “reduce exposure of COVID.”
Tippah County Chancery Clerk Melinda Crum said the county’s board had multiple projects in mind for its $4.3 million, including water association expansions, the construction of a coronavirus unit in the local hospital and the refurbishment of a wing of the local long-term care facility.
Federal spending guidelines become muddy when placed under the regulations set out by the state, Surrette said. Though the money can be used for water or broadband expansion, the only way to give utility companies and water associations is through a grant format.
“Most everything else is going to have to be provided to entities outside of the county. Giving county funds to rural water associations probably has not been done in the history of the state,” he said. “We are inventing the wheel, not reinventing it.”
Surrette added that the association asked the Legislature to clarify that process in the current session.
County Chancery Clerk Marlene McKenzie said her county would also be looking into water association upgrades or broadband expansion.
Some counties hope to stretch the limits of the funds
Other counties had specific wishes, including Lee County, whose board most recently floated the idea of using its $16.6 million allocation for the construction of a county jail.
“There are things that I think are eligible, but I don’t know what the costs of those items are,” County Chancery Clerk Bill Benson told the Daily Journal last November.
Younger said Alcorn County had a few projects that its board hoped to allocate money toward.
“We have discussed with an architect the possibility of remodeling and enlarging our circuit courtroom to allow for conducting jury trials in the new reality of COVID,” Younger said. “We are on the cusp of a very large countywide computer upgrade, and it is possible we might use some of the ARPA money for that.”
While others pointed to the current guidance as unclear, Tishomingo County Chancery Clerk Peyton Cummings disagreed.
“The guidance is pretty clear that the money is to be spent on COVID related expenses,” he said, adding that the waters become muddy about what the lost revenue reimbursement can be spent on. “What we are doing now is to seek further guidance on how to spend that lost revenue.”
If possible, Cummings said, his board would use its $3.8 million on roads, making Tishomingo County the one of two responding counties to indicate it wanted to use the funds on road maintenance.
Chickasaw County Administrator Norman Griffin also said the board would want to use the money on roads if possible, but their major item would be to upgrade its 911 equipment and services.
“We are reviewing what are allowable expenditures. Right now, we want to try to upgrade 911 equipment and services,” Griffin said.
Surrette said the best advice he could give counties was to check the federal government’s lost revenue calculator because money gained from it is less restricted.
“You can use that money for, per se, roads, bridges or cyber security,” he said, noting that though lost revenue is a longer lease, there are still some restrictions. “Stay encouraged because it is an opportunity to make Mississippi better.”
Officials from Lafayette, Pontotoc and Union counties did not respond to multiple attempts to reach them for comment.