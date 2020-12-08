TUPELO • State Rep. Randy Boyd, a Northeast Mississippi lawmaker, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Boyd, the District 19 Republican legislator from Mantachie, told the Daily Journal he and his wife contracted the virus last week. Boyd said his wife first tested positive for the virus on Dec. 1.
Health officials administered Boyd a test on Dec. 3, and he received the positive result on Dec. 7.
Boyd told the Daily Journal Tuesday morning he was feeling fine overall, but his wife was experiencing more severe symptoms than he was.
“Fatigue is the main thing,” he said. We’re staying inside, and we’re on medication right now.”
Boyd joins a list of multiple Mississippi lawmakers who have tested positive for the virus this year. During the legislative session this past summer, several Mississippi lawmakers and legislative leaders, including House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, tested positive for COVID-19.
With positive cases in the state continuing to spike and Mississippi hospitals exceeding their capacity limits, legislative leaders are considering delaying the start of the 2021 legislative session until later in the year, according to Mississippi Today.
But Boyd, who represents portions of Lee and Itawamba counties, said he believed the upcoming session should go forward as planned with proper safety protocols in place.
“We may be having another (stimulus) bill coming from the federal government, so that’ll be something we need to take care of,” Boyd said.