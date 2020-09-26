Northeast Mississippi prepares for in-person voting

Oct. 31 — Last day to vote by absentee in person at a circuit clerk's office

Oct. 29 — Deadline for poll workers to receive mandatory training to work on Election Day

Oct. 5 — Deadline to register to vote for the November election

Sept. 21 — Voters can begin voting by absentee in person and requesting absentee ballots be mailed to them

Absentee Voting at a Glance

In Mississippi, you may vote in advance of election day for the reasons listed below, with the addition this year of a special allowance for anyone under a physician-ordered quarantine related to COVID-19.

• Away from county of residence of residence on election day for any reason.

• Age 65 or older.

• Required to work on election throughout the time in which polls are open.

• Temporary or permanent disability, to this year include a physician-ordered quarantine for COVID-19 and to include anyone caring for a dependent under a physician-ordered quarantine for COVID-19.

• The spouse or caretaker of some who is disabled and hospitalized outside county of residence or more than 50 miles from residence.

• Student, teacher or administrator working at or attending an educational institute outside county of primary residence.

• Working for member of congress and away from county of residence, and the resident spouses of such employees.

• A member of the state’s congressional delegation absent from the state on election, and the spouse and dependents of such congressional members.

Here are the key deadlines for absentee voting:

• Sept. 21: Absentee voting begins

• Oct. 21: On this Saturday, circuit clerks’ offices must be open from 8 a.m. until noon for absentee voting.

• Oct. 31: The last day to absentee vote in-person. Circuit clerks’ offices must be open on this Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

• Nov. 3: Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than this day.

• Nov. 10: Absentee ballots returned by mail must arrive at circuit clerks’ offices no later than 5 p.m. on this today to be counted.