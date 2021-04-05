TUPELO • Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley on Monday cleared the way for local electric power cooperatives to receive some $91 million in federal subsidies to provide rural areas with broadband internet access.
The Federal Communications Commission in December announced the award of nearly $500 million across the country in federal subsidies from its Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. These subsidies are intended to underwrite the costs of broadband infrastructure construction in underserved rural areas.
Mississippi saw the second-highest total amount of awards, lagging only California.
With the Mississippi Public Service Commission’s approval now in hand, nine Northeast Mississippi electric power associations now carry the necessary “carrier” designations that will allow them to receive their share of the federal awards already allotted to them.
“We’ve got a chance here to change the future of Mississippi,” said Presley, a Democratic officeholder from Nettleton.
The RDOF awards to local EPAs are as follows:
• First Light Fiber by Alcorn County Electric, $5.5 million
• M-Pulse Fiber by Monroe County Electric, $8.1 million
• NT Spark by Natchez Trace Electric, $10.3 million
• NE SPARC by Northeast Mississippi Electric, $12.7 million
• Prentiss Connect by Prentiss County Electric, $6.8 million
• TVI Fiber by Tallahatchie Valley Electric, $20.1 million
• TEPA Connect by Tippah Electric, $6.7 million
• Tombigbee Fiber by Tombigbee Electric, $9.8 million
• Tishomingo Connect by Tishomingo County Electric, $10.9 million
The Mississippi Legislature in 2019 approved a law that allowed electric power associations to form broadband subsidiaries and offer internet service using their electricity delivery systems.
Some power associations across the state began exploring the idea and taking initial steps, but lawmakers steered even more money toward the rural broadband in 2020 after pandemic shutdowns, school closures and stay-at-home orders threatened to severely isolate rural residents lacking access to high quality internet service.
With federal money now pouring into these power associations, Presley held a formal authorization ceremony for local RDOF recipients at Robins Field in Tupelo, where President Franklin Roosevelt in 1934 recognized Tupelo as the first city to receive power through the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Presley hailed public investment in rural broadband as akin to public expansion of electricity. The Northern District utility regulator and EPA leaders also suggested that Mississippi’s strides in this area offer a model for rural areas across the country to follow.