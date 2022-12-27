TUPELO — Utility officials throughout Northeast Mississippi had their hands full over the weekend after some of the lowest temperatures the area’s seen in years froze water lines and strained local power grids.
Multiple days of below-freezing temperatures caused at least six of the city’s water mains to burst over the long holiday weekend, Tupelo Water and Light Director Johnny Timmons said. The breakages affected more than a hundred households, Timmons said.
On Tuesday, TW&L crews were still out fixing broken water lines.
“We are still clicking along,” Timmons said. “It wasn’t much of a holiday for my guys, but we got through it. We had over 100 service calls over the holidays. At one time, we had four service trucks cutting off residential water.”
The department also received an influx of calls from residents who returned home from holiday vacations or business owners who were closed through the holidays who returned to find frozen pipes or water leaks.
Timmons said there was not much the city could do to mitigate breaks other than fix the breaks as they arise.
“Nature dictates how that happens, and we just have to be here and ready to respond at a moment's notice,” he said.
Meanwhile, utilities departments of other cities around Northeast Mississippi responded to the weather similarly.
Starkville Utilities General Manager Edward Kemp said the city had two water mains break during the holiday weekend. As of Tuesday, utilities employees had fixed one line; the second should be repaired by Wednesday.
“Our system did fine on water,” he said, adding that though some equipment and lines froze, residential breaks were more substantial.
Oxford Utilities General Manager Rob Neely said while there were no major water leaks in the city, the number of reported residential leaks increased by “two to three times” the average.
“We have received numerous calls from customers with frozen lines and broken pipes,” Neely told the Daily Journal via email. “Additionally, we have a leak notification system on a large number of our water meters.”
Neely said the city has been contacting residents of households in which leaks were detected.
“When requested, we have disconnected those accounts to prevent further damage or water loss from the leaks,” Neely said.
Despite cold temperatures driving higher daily power usage, Neely said Oxford’s power grid withstood the strain. A tree fell on a line Thursday, which knocked out power briefly for some customers. He also noted small outages because of overloaded fuses and rolling blackouts.
Otherwise, Neely said, power usage was back to normal as of Tuesday.
Corinth Gas and Water General Manager John Rhodes said that, despite the freeze, the city had no water or gas main breakages, but the icy temps had caused a “significant amount” of customer service lines to burst.
“As far as the lines, our mains have maintained up to this point,” he said, noting that the height of customer calls came on Christmas Eve and Christmas day but have since tapered off with warmer weather on the way.
The National Weather Service reports temperatures rising over the week, with highs in the 50s to high 60s by next Monday in Tupelo, Corinth and Starkville.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.