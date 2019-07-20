TUPELO • When Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon 50 years ago today, Northeast Mississippians quietly watched the historic moments unfold on television.
Donna Hathcote Stall of Amory was a stay-at-home mom of two living in Memphis at the time.
“Back then, just about everybody watched it on TV,” said Stall, 75. “My dad was a pilot so I was always sky-oriented. There was a heightened excitement about somebody putting a foot on the moon – exciting and different from anything anybody had ever watched before. It was quite a time to be alive.”
While Armstrong and Aldrin were on the moon’s surface, the third member of the team, Michael Collins, flew the command module Columbia alone in lunar orbit.
“It was scary to me that Michael Collins was orbiting the command module – and incommunicado – while the other two were on the moon,” Stall said. “What if he couldn’t get back to them? I guess that was the mama in me.”
Bud Nelson, finance manager at Ashley Bedding, was in a motel room in Tupelo at the time with his parents, two brothers and the family dog.
“The day of the moon landing was the first day we lived in Tupelo,” said Nelson, 63. “We were still in a motel because our furniture had not showed up yet. We’d been following the event closely. We were pretty much glued to that little black-and-white motel TV.”
Nelson said when Armstrong first stepped onto the surface of the moon, it was the most exciting thing he’d ever seen.
“I remember at one point, (CBS anchor) Walter Cronkite took his glasses off – you could tell he’d become emotional as he was prone to do on momentous occasions,” Nelson said. “We knew we had done something special.”
Nelson said he has always enjoyed science fiction and, in fact, the first book he ever owned was written by sci-fi author H.G. Wells.
“I remember thinking this was the greatest effort we could be making – to go places I had only read about in science fiction,” he said. “The shame of it all is we didn’t go on and continue and develop the potential of what is out there. I think it would be a better world if we had made a greater effort.”
Ann Ballard, of the Ballardsville community in Itawamba County, was on a break from her job as a librarian in New Orleans in the summer of 1969.
“I had taken three months off to go to Europe and I was walking down the street in Paris,” said Ballard, 75. “I passed an appliance store window and a small group of people was gathered watching a TV. I asked what they were watching and they said, ‘America on the moon.’ The Parisians were entranced with the whole thing. I had not kept up with it. I just kept on walking.”
Ballard said after she got back home to the States, the U.S. space program was all anybody talked about.
“It was so amazing,” she said. “But I remember I was at the library one day at a lunch series or something and the speaker asked how many people thought man had never walked on the moon and you wouldn’t believe the number of hands that went up.”
Sam Bell, who moved to Tupelo in 1972, was living in Chicago at the time with his wife and two daughters. Bell worked two jobs: Firestone during the day and UPS at night.
“I was at work when they landed on the moon and didn’t get to watch it until I got home that night,” said Bell, 83. “But the next day at work, that was all anybody talked about. It was quite a discussion. We thought it was great, that we were way ahead of everybody else. Of course, there were skeptics around that said we never left the Earth, but we saw it, we watched it.”