TUPELO • State officials this week announced that 11 electric cooperatives in Northeast Mississippi received over $5 million in additional funding from a grant program that is set to help provide broadband service to underserved customers in rural parts of Mississippi.
The grant program stems from the Mississippi Electric Cooperatives Broadband COVID-19 Act, which allocated $75 million in federal coronavirus relief aid that the state received to help provide high-speed internet to homes that do not have access to broadband.
The bill, which was passed in early June from the state Legislature, attracted wide bipartisan support among lawmakers, and no legislator from either legislative chamber voted against the bill. The legislation automatically became law on July 9 when Republican Gov. Tate Reeves neither signed the bill into law nor vetoed the bill.
Brandon Presley, the state’s northern district public service commissioner, has heralded the legislation as one of the most “progressive programs in the nation” because it aims to provide service to customers who would often be the last people serviced in a typical broadband project.
“The last round of grants completes the package to accelerate broadband expansion in some of our most disconnected communities,” Presley said in a recent statement to the Daily Journal. “Many of the electric co-ops are already off and running on broadband expansion, and these additional funds will help their mission of getting to the last house on the most rural road.”
To be eligible for funding, the co-ops must match every dollar they receive in grant funds with money of their own, and the organizations must provide broadband with speeds of 100 megabits per second for both upload and download speed. The projects must be completed by Dec. 30.
Bill Long, manager of Tombigbee Electric Power Association, told the Daily Journal that TEPA and its members will benefit from the grant funds and that the organization is already well underway in laying fiber for broadband projects. When the organization learned that it had been awarded the grant money, Long said the organization simply altered its current plan to include servicing underserved homes.
“We were told on July 28 that we had been awarded the money,” Long said. ”Since then, we already had efforts going on with the design of the fiber network in the first phase.”
In late June, electric co-operatives in the state received $65 million in the first round of grant funds with most of the funds going to co-ops in north Mississippi. The latest round of grants is money that is left over in the program.
Sally Doty, the director of the Public Utilities Staff, previously praised the co-ops for committing to providing broadband to people in a short amount of time.
Doty and the PUS will monitor the projects and the various electric cooperatives to ensure that the organization complies with all of the requirements set out in the legislation.