BOONEVILLE — Northeast Mississippi Community College’s Theatre Department will present Gilbert and Sullivan's operetta "Pirates of Penzance," at 7 p.m. Thursday in Hines Hall Auditorium on the Booneville campus.

Additional showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7 p.m. Monday.

Admission is $5.

Drama instructor Christopher Schager is the faculty director.

Northeast students appearing in the show are Landry Bennett, Marietta; Leah Pickering, Tishomingo; Jackson Turner, Glen; Anna Bullock, New Albany; Allana Hamblin, Baldwyn; Caleb Henson, Corinth; Riley Chandler, Booneville; Easton Isbell, Rienzi; Arthur Meeks, Booneville; Loren Hancock, Booneville; Kaylee Hill, Faulkner; Ebony Betts, Saltillo; Kevin Jackson, Ripley; Sierra Kyle, Corinth; Caitlin Loyd, Corinth; Joshua Montgomery, New Albany; James Nunnally, Ripley; Faith Patton, Bruce; Tate Porter, Calhoun City; Deklan Powers, Tupelo; Michael Sheppard, Tupelo; Madison Burcham, Rienzi; Zach Castro, Ripley; Trevar Black, Walnut; Jameson Tennyson, Tishomingo; Justin Holbrook, Corinth; Britney Russell, Corinth; and Michael Cooper, Tupelo.

Fine arts faculty members participating are Claire Leeke, Dr. Ray Harris (accompanist), Dr. Amanda Mattox (flute), and Dr. Amy Langley (woodwinds).

