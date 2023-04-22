TUPELO — After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many hospital nurses across the United States opted to go to work in clinical settings, or left the profession altogether, to protect the health of themselves and their families. Others chose to stay — some out of necessity, others for the benefit of their neighbors who needed care.
Nathan Sartin one of many nurses at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo who stayed.
The 31-year-old Belmont native never expected he'd be working in a unit dedicated to treating a previously unknown virus when he took a job at NMMC in June 2018. He worked his way up to the role of charge nurse, currently overseeing other nurses in the hospital's acute stroke unit. But from March 2020 through June 2022, the unit was repurposed as a COVID unit.
"We didn't know anything about it at the time," Sartin said. "It was scary at first, and then it was traumatic. It was rough seeing so much death."
Within a month of the pandemic making its way to Mississippi, Sartin and his coworkers watched as people young and old were admitted in critical condition. Many of these patients inevitably had to be intubated, only to die without family members present despite the hospital's best efforts to save them. It was up to health care workers to hold their patients' hands as they died.
Experiencing near-constant burnout, Sartin was often tempted to leave, but a feeling of loyalty to the people of his home state led him to stick it out. Even in the midst of the pandemic, life continued. Sartin moved to Tupelo with his wife, and they're now raising their daughter here.
"I love the community," Sartin said. "I love taking care of the people of Tupelo."
A couple of factors first led Sartin to become a nurse. His mother has worked as a nurse for more than three decades, and when he was 21 years old, he was hospitalized for two weeks.
During that time, he observed the nurses that helped him through that difficult time. Before that, he'd planned to become a biology teacher but switched gears and graduated from Itawamba Community College in Tupelo with an associate degree in nursing, eventually becoming a registered nurse.
The past three years have solidified Sartin's belief that nursing is what he was meant to do.
Nursing shortage made worse by pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic worsened an existing nursing shortage as more and more individuals decided to retire, take remote jobs or leave the profession.
That was also the case at NMMC-Tupelo, according to chief nurse executive Angie Lambert.
Lambert joined the hospital about a year ago but has been a nurse for 40 years and worked as a chief nursing officer for the past 29 years. One part of the nursing shortage solution, she said, was bringing more than 50 contracted travel nurses to Tupelo to supplement local staff.
Those 14-week contracts began in December and January with plans to extend them. NMMC has set a target of late summer or early fall for being self-sufficient with local staff.
NMMC has also taken other measures to counteract shortages, including the use of nurses who work on an on-call basis to fill in when staffing levels are low on a particular day or resource pools, where nurses are assigned to a unit that needs assistance.
While a number of nurses parted ways with hospitals nationwide during the pandemic, vaccination mandates made no significant impact on staffing at NMMC. NMMC and North Mississippi Health Services employees have the choice to be fully vaccinated against COVID or to apply and receive an exemption to continue employment without vaccination, per Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Exemptions may be granted based on religious beliefs or medical reasons, but all unvaccinated employees are required to wear masks on NMHS premises, according to Sondra Davis, NMHS chief human resources officer.
"The policy has a little to no impact on our current staffing," Davis said in a statement. "Since this policy went into effect, we have seen only a handful of employees resign because of the vaccine requirement and are not aware of any candidates who opted out of a position offer due to the requirement."
Emergency department continues to improve
NMMC's emergency department continues to face higher-than-normal wait times at certain times during the week, but the crush is improving.
Donna Couvion, director of the emergency department at NMMC-Tupelo, said the ER has higher volumes of patients on Mondays and Tuesdays when compared to other days of the week. On those days, patients can expect wait times up to six hours, whereas Wednesday through Sunday, lower volumes mean little or no wait times.
The number of patient transfer requests from other hospitals denied by NMMC has continued to decrease in recent weeks.
A total of 88 transfers were denied from October through December 2022, compared to 52 from January through March 2023. That's a 41% reduction in transfer denials.
As of April 15, only eight transfers have been denied this month.
The number of transfers NMMC is able to accept on any given day depends on the resources available at the hospital.
"We will accept patients from outlying hospitals based on their need and our ability to take care of those patients," Couvion said. "A lot of times, that results in the patient having to stay in the emergency department and not get directly placed into a bed upstairs."
NMMC is a Level II trauma center, defined as "an acute care facility with the commitment, resources and specialty training necessary to provide sophisticated trauma care." Nurse shortages have no impact on the acceptance of or care for stroke and cardiac patients.
The morale of the emergency department staff changes day-to-day, Couvion said, largely influenced by how quickly they're able to tend to patients' needs.
"When we have a lobby full of patients that are sick and need to be seen, the staff feel that pain," Couvion said. "But on days that we can flow the department and see patients quickly and provide the best care to them, the staff is really engaged, and the morale is much better."
'Not all doom and gloom'
At its core, Lambert's role as chief nurse executive is about envisioning what NMMC's future can be and then putting it in place.
"I work with our nursing team. I challenge them, I encourage them, I see things that we are not doing that I think we should be doing, and we work together to get those things in place," Lambert said.
She sees an opportunity to leverage technology in the delivery of patient care across the NMHS system to relieve stress on nursing staff by making their jobs more efficient. The hospital is just beginning to see what the possibilities are on that front.
That vision will include innovations like medical device integration, with devices automated to download data into documentation systems after active use in delivering care; portable monitors to track and note statistics; and virtual nursing, where remote nurses take care of things like admission profiles, patient education, virtual check-in visits and discharges.
Technological advances won't eliminate human interaction with patients, rather they should allow more freedom for personal contact with the people nurses care for on a daily basis.
As the aftereffects of the COVID pandemic continue to ripple across the hospital system, Lambert has been most impressed with the compassion and care of NMMC's health care team. Through the recent back-to-back weeks of devastating tornadoes across north Mississippi, she's seen the way hospital staff have taken care of patients and each other. That isn't just something that happens during a crisis.
When patients don't have anything to wear home after an extended stay in the hospital, staff members buy clothes for them, and during Easter weekend, nursing units at NMMC made baskets to surprise each patient. Acts of kindness going above and beyond health care workers' job duties are a normal occurrence.
"We are in a caring profession," Lambert said. "We have shortages, but really, our nurses want to make a difference. And our health care providers in general, they want to make a difference. That's why they went into it."
As the staffing situation continues to improve and fewer cases of COVID-19 are treated at the hospital, the compassion is one thing that won't vanish.
"We've got a team that's excited," Lambert said. "It's hard. Nursing is hard. Health care is hard. But it's not all doom and gloom."
