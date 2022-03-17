SALTILLO • While Ukrainian exchange student Krystyna Burenok attends school at Saltillo High School, her home city of Kharkiv is being destroyed by Russian shelling.
The 16-year-old was born and raised in Studencheskaya region of Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine. The 11th grader is currently studying at Saltillo High School as part of the Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.
Through the program, Burenok was placed with a host family, Billy and Lisa King, while she studies at Saltillo during the 2021-22 school year.
But during her time here in the United States, things in her home country have turned upside down.
Witnessing destruction from a distance
Burenok has had to watch from thousands of miles away while her country is invaded, her city devastated by Russian missiles.
Those first few days, she said, were especially hard.
On the evening of Feb. 23, with an eight-hour time difference between Mississippi and Kharkiv, it was already the 24th in Ukraine.
While Burenok was preparing a presentation about Ukraine for school, her phone began buzzing with text messages.
The most recent message was from a friend back home who had been awakened in the middle of the night by the sound of explosions.
It was 5 a.m. in Kharkiv, but Burenok immediately called her mother, who told her more about the attacks.
"It was scary because they didn't know how it was going to end up that day," Burenok said. "And a lot of people were saying goodbye to me, so it was stressful."
She's still texting friends often and calling them when she can. With cellular service limited in parts of Ukraine, it can be difficult to get through.
Although she believes most of her friends have fled the city, Burenok said it’s nearly impossible to know where they are or what they’re going through.
“I don't know who's left in my city now because it's literally like nothing there now," Burenok said. "Sometimes they're not able to answer me. So I'm not sure who's still there, who's alive."
Burenok's parents are among those that have fled Kharkiv, relocating to a small city nearby, where they're living in an apartment with other family members.
While packing up belongings, Burenok had one request for her mother. She asked her to bring along a sentimental toy — a stuffed crab that represents her Zodiac sign. It was a gift from her brother when she was young.
Although Burenok knows houses near her family's were bombed, she doesn't know what has come of her own home.
"My home, I'm sure that we don't have windows there now," Burenok said. "I hope that we have walls. But we don't really know because no one can send us pictures of it."
Returning to Ukraine
Burenok arrived in Mississippi on Sept. 2, 2021, and is tentatively scheduled to return to Ukraine on May 10, 2022, depending on what the situation looks like at the time.
Plans are underway to allow her to stay longer in Mississippi in the likely scenario that it won't be safe to return to her home country in two months.
Burenok said she's grateful for her host family because sometimes she has struggled with homesickness and desire to be with her family.
"It's still challenging, but they're helping a lot," Burenok said. "They're like my American mom and dad."
Her school and the entire community have been supportive. The day after the start of the war, when she was crying about what was happening in her country, classmates talked to her about other things in an effort to cheer her up. Every day, Burenok wears a blue and yellow bracelet, made by a friend at Saltillo High, that represents the colors of the Ukraine flag.
Students attend school for 11 years in Ukraine, and Burenok is set to graduate when she returns. But she doesn't know if or when a graduation ceremony will take place.
Countrywide exams, which typically happen before graduation, were canceled, and Burenok doesn't know when she'll get to take them.
There may not even be a school to return to.
Her school, Kharkivska Spetzializovana Shkola 17, has been bombed by Russian troops, she said. Its windows have shattered, walls have fallen down.
The school Burenok attended for 10 years — the school her mother and brother graduated from — gone.
Despite the chaos and destruction, Burenok still hopes to graduate in May.
Burenok had planned to take a gap year after her exchange program to earn money and study a foreign language because she wants to study abroad.
The war has cast uncertainty on future plans, but she wants to work in media someday, or maybe become an actress or video editor.
Sharing her culture with Mississippi
Last November, during International Education Week, Burenok and other exchange students across the U.S. made presentations about their home countries.
It was then that Burenok realized she enjoyed talking about Ukraine. She even began cooking Ukrainian dishes and bringing them to school to share her culture with classmates.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, she has spoken to more than a dozen classes, educating them about the ongoing war and sharing what she remembers about her country.
"When I'm talking about my city, I still imagine what I remember," Burenok said. "Because I was at home six months ago, and I still remember. It was a pretty city. When I'm looking at a lot of pictures, I'm like 'When I'm going to be there, my mind is going to be like blowing up to see all of this in real life.' Because I'm like 'Is it a cartoon? Is it a nightmare? Someone just wake me up, please."
Even though Burenok wishes she could be at home with her family and friends, she feels she's where she needs to be for the moment.
"I'm grateful that I'm here because I can help and I can talk about it," Burenok said. "Because people don't really know what is going on. So I am here to answer their questions."
Helping the home front
Over the past couple of weeks, Saltillo High School has collected nonperishable food, clothes, first-aid kits, personal hygiene products, sleeping bags and other supplies to send to Ukrainians.
One item that stood out to Burenok was a unicorn toy donated by a little girl who felt a Ukrainian child needed it more than her.
"This girl, she was like 'I want to bring it to Ukrainian kids there. I think they're scared right now,'" Burenok said. "It was so sweet."
They also collected several hundred dollars for shipping the items to the Nova Poshta humanitarian aid office in New Jersey, where they'll then be sent to Ukraine.
Over the weekend, the school shipped dozens of packages to the war-torn country, and items will continue to be collected at Saltillo High School. Money is also being collected for shipping costs. Monetary donations to aid in their efforts can be made via Cash App to $stand4ukraine.
Even if the war were to end tomorrow, the supplies would still be needed as the refugees and internally displaced citizens return home and rebuild.
Burenok said Ukraine, before the war, was a beautiful country full of proud people who were, and still are, always helping one another.
They’re fighters, Burenok said.
"We're really patriotic people," she said. "We have freedom in our blood, and we're not these people who are just going to give our country to someone ... We are these people who are going to fight until our last breath. Always."