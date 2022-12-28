The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply will resume using chloramines for disinfectant in the water treatment process beginning Thursday, December 29, 2022. Water systems served will gradually transition to back to chloramine disinfection in next several days.
Tombigbee Water Association
Dorsey Water Association
Town of Mantachie
City of Fulton
City of Tupelo
Cason Water Association
City of Saltillo
First section of the North Lee Water Association (approximately 300 customers off of Highway 348)
Brewer Water Association
Industrial parks in Verona and Baldwyn
The change in disinfectant is of critical importance for consumers who use home dialysis units. Free chlorine and chloramine can affect kidney dialysis patients during the dialysis process if the chlorine is not removed form the water being used.
The process of removing chloramine from the water is slightly different from the process used to remove chlorine. Dialysis machines may require modification or adjustment for free chlorine removal. Dialysis patients should contact their physicians for specific information regarding how to accommodate the change in the water supply disinfectant.
