OXFORD • Dozens of Lafayette County residents gathered under the shadow of an embattled Confederate monument in the heart of the Oxford Square on Monday morning to again demand that the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors relocate the monument.
The event, named the “Labor of Love Rally,” had three local veterans and a prominent Oxford business owner call for the relocation of the monument. The proponents argued that the statue’s removal would foster racial reconciliation and spark needed unity and change in the community.
Jerry Townsend, a retired major of the U.S. Air Force, said that the monument should be moved because of what it signifies to Black residents in the town and that if the “South had had its way in the Confederacy,” he would still be a slave.
“I love this country, and I love Oxford and Lafayette county,” Townsend said. “The Confederate statue, its meaning and purpose, is no different than the knee on the neck of George Floyd. Our community and county is better than this. America is better than this.”
Jamie Barnett and Alonzo Hilliard, both veterans, also joined Townsend in calling for the removal of the monument because it serves as a fixture of white supremacy in the area.
The Lafayette supervisors in July unanimously voted to keep the monument in the Square and rejected a proposal to relocate it. The county officials said they did not believe moving the monument would create true unity in the community.
John Currence, an award-winning chef who owns a restaurant just yards away from the statue, joined the veterans in calling for the monument’s relocation. He said that the statue gives hundreds of the county’s Black visitors anxiety and “absolute anguish” to see the monument when they visit the Square.
“How long are we expected to wait? Action is progress. Inaction is complicity,” Currence said. “This is an instrument of domestic terrorism that sits right here in front of us.”
The continued pressure comes at a time when questions about which public body owns the parcel of land that the statue is on continue to mount. The Daily Journal previously reported that the Oxford Board of Aldermen wrote to the county leaders twice in the past several months raising questions about the ownership of the land.
The monument has long been thought to be the property of Lafayette County. Oxford officials, however, say some recently discovered evidence indicates that the city rather than the county may own the land the statue is on.
Oxford city leaders wrote to the county supervisors on July 29 indicating that research was ongoing over ownership of the monument and inviting the county to participate in discussions over the matter.
“This board does not believe it can or should ignore calls from the LOU community for the City of Oxford’s consideration of the issue of ownership,” the city leaders wrote. “However, we believe that legal ownership is an issue that should be discussed with the County before a decision is made by the City, and before the City considers the follow-on question of location of the statue, if that consideration is appropriate.”
On August 18, the city then wrote to Lafayette supervisors again. That letter said that the county has “not provided any information about its claim of ownership of any property on the Oxford Square, and the County has not agreed to either set a formal or informal meeting to discuss the issue further.”
The letter also highlighted an agreement between the county and the city that took place in 1868 in which the public Square was handed over from the county to the city “in fee simple forever.” As part of that deal, the city would maintain the Square and enact necessary ordinances to maintain it, and that the city would cede the property back to the county as needed for the construction of a county courthouse.
However, no such request was ever made, according to the city.
The supervisors previously met in a private, executive session on Aug. 27 to discuss prospective litigation related to county-owned property, although the board’s attorney, did not provide details about the nature of the litigation or identify the county property in question.
Oxford’s letters to the county have not thus far made any threat of litigation related to the monument. Multiple people familiar with the situation said that there have been no discussions among city officials indicating a wish to litigate the issue of ownership through the courts.
The supervisors and county employees have thus far declined to answer questions about the issue of the land ownership and have refused to discuss the issue in an open, public meeting.
Organizers of the Monday event urged the participants to respectfully hold city and county officials accountable and to participate in local elections.
“We must continue our efforts and support leaders who have the best interest of the county at heart,” Armai Harris, one of the event organizers said.