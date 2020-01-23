TUPELO - Elvis Presley was never a doctor, but he played one in the movies.
Now the poster for “Change of Habit” in which Tupelo’s most famous son played an idealistic doctor, and all 32 other of Elvis’ movies are on display at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo.
The advertising posters are on loan from Buddy McCarty and Guy Mitchell, both lifelong Tupelo residents. The collection had been on display at the Tupelo Auto Museum before it closed last year and now graces the hall of the first floor of the NMMC East Tower. It is one of the most traveled public corridors in the hospital, close to the Chik-Fil-A and Subway restaurants.
Inspired in part by Elvis’ legacy of generosity, it was important to Mitchell and McCarty that the collection remain accessible to the community.
“We wanted them to where they could be appreciated,” McCarty said.
The posters are already getting rave reviews from hospital staff and visitors.
“There was a lady going down the hall saying, ‘I’ve seen that one and that one,” Mitchell said.
Community project
The collection came together in the early years of the Elvis Presley Festival, which has been held each year in June since 1999. Jim High, who worked for the Main Street Association at the time, spearheaded the effort to find all 33 posters.
“I thought it would be a true benefit to Tupelo and the festival,” said High, who now lives in Iuka. “There weren’t hardly any collections like that … It’s (still) likely one of only a handful of complete collections.”
High initially enlisted the support of Jeff Barber, then chief executive officer for North Mississippi Health Services, to fund the quest for the posters. Barber would own the posters and make them available to the festival organizers.
“He was one of the biggest supporters (of the festival) and he was a big Elvis fan,” High said.
High had managed to track down all but a handful of posters with Barber’s initial investment, buying them for between $175 and $1,000 each. However, the poster for "Jail House Rock" had a much bigger price tag. Two other investors, then NMHS chief medical officer Dr. Ken Davis and NMMC administrator Robert Otwell, stepped up to provide funds for the last push and joined Barber as the collections’ owners.
"Some of those posters were hard to find," remembered Davis, who is now regional chief medical officer for Christus Healthcare in South Texas.
The posters were originally displayed together at the GumTree Museum of Art in the weeks around the annual music festival. When their careers took the original investors away from Tupelo, McCarty and Mitchell agreed to buy them so the collection would stay together in Tupelo.
Both men have Elvis stories. Elvis’ father Vernon Presley worked for McCarty’s dad, making deliveries for the family’s wholesale grocery business. Mitchell was 12 when he attended the 1956 Homecoming concert at the Tupelo fairgrounds.
When the Tupelo Auto Museum opened, McCarty and Mitchell asked if they wanted to pair the collection with the 1976 Lincoln bought by Elvis.
"Jane Spain (museum owner) loved it," Mitchell said. “It provided a real photo op.”
When the museum closed this summer, Mitchell and McCarty decided they didn’t want to break up the collection. They ended up working with Todd Davis, NMMC’s vice president of facilities management, to find the posters a home in the hospital.
It’s a fitting home because so many of the people involved with assembling and keeping the collection in Tupelo have close ties to the hospital. Barber, Otwell and Davis worked there. McCarty, a retired architect, worked on the designs for the East Tower and many other NMMC projects. While other members of Mitchell’s law firm has served as general counsel for the hospital for decades, Mitchell’s connection has been as a volunteer, serving on the board of directors at the hospital and system level. High volunteered as a member of the NMHS community corporation.
"It's a great legacy to leave at the hospital," Davis said.