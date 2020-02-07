FRENCH CAMP - Rainwater Observatory in French Camp will be offering a free 4-County Electric Foundation monthly public program series presentation called "Wonders of the Winter Stars!" at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
This presentation will be given by teacher and astronomer David Teske, a long-time amateur astronomer who specializes in lunar and solar astronomy, as well as public outreach. He has worked as the assistant planetarium director at the Alworth Planetarium in Duluth, Minnesota, the assistant director at the Davis Planetarium in Jackson, and has presented numerous astronomy programs at the Rainwater Observatory, nature centers, and schools. He is recently retired as a science teacher.
After the presentation, weather permitting, an observing session will be held using some of Rainwater’s collection of powerful telescopes.
Rainwater Observatory and Planetarium is located one mile east of the Natchez Trace Parkway off Highway 413.
For more information, contact Edwin Faughn at Rainwater Observatory: 662-547-7283 or info@rainwaterobservatory.org.