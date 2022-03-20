TUPELO • State and city officials are mulling extensive changes to a dangerous stretch of U.S. 45 that has been the site of hundreds of accidents over the past few years, but long-term solutions will likely take a decade or more to complete.
A consultant hired by the Mississippi Department of Transportation recently presented multiple options to the city of Tupelo's Major Thoroughfare Committee that would help alleviate problems at the U.S. 45 interchange with McCullough Boulevard, Front Street and Hilda Avenue.
Proposals include straightening a section of U.S. 45, building a bridge along the stretch of highway that connects to McCullough Boulevard and Hilda Avenue, and even constructing a flyover that would create a highway "stack" at the interchange.
Scott Rumble, a consultant with Birmingham-based engineering firm Atkin Engineering, said the interchange is poorly designed for the traffic count it sees. A traffic study conducted by the firm says approximately 40,000 vehicles travel U.S. 45 through the interchange, and 20,500 vehicles travel through the interchange from McCullough Boulevard.
The study also counted 282 wrecks from 2017 through 2021, an average of at least one per week, resulting in 87 injuries and one fatality. Most wrecks involved 18-wheelers taking the curve where McCullough Boulevard merges onto U.S. 45 North. The other significant source of wrecks involved vehicles merging onto U.S. 45 from Hilda Avenue and trying to immediately crossover to merge onto McCullough Boulevard westbound.
Long-term solutions would reshape interchange
Rumble offered two possible long-term solutions, both of which would significantly transform the interchange.
The first solution is to straighten the southbound lanes of U.S. 45 by building a bridge that would run almost parallel to the path of the northbound lanes. The bridge would essentially split at the current exit onto McCullough Boulevard. It would also include new onramps from McCullough Boulevard and Front Street near their current locations.
Rumble said this realignment of U.S. 45 southbound is critical to addressing the needs but warned that "it would require a significant bridge that would be the main focus of (the project)."
The second solution would add a flyover from McCullough Boulevard to U.S. 45 northbound, which would allow MDOT to get rid of the current loop that has been the site of so many accidents. The flyover interchange would also include the bridge to realign U.S. 45 southbound and a newly constructed exit from U.S. 45 northbound to McCullough Boulevard.
Major Thoroughfare Committee President Greg Pirkle was in favor of building a bridge, but when it came to the flyover interchange, he said he was wary about “having that much concrete in the air."
Short-term solution would address Hilda Avenue
Rumble also said traffic that merges onto U.S. 45 northbound from Hilda Avenue and immediately crosses lanes to exit onto McCullough Boulevard is dangerous and should be mitigated.
The solution would be to erect concrete barriers that kept traffic from Hilda Avenue on U.S. 45 past the McCullough exit.
Multiple members of the committee pushed back on the idea. Pirkle called it his “least favorite solution” presented during the meeting.
Possible timeline, cost still unknown
MDOT Assistant State Planning Engineer Jessica Dilley said the department has no cost estimate because the project is in its infancy. She also noted that a timeline was murky as well.
“No funding has been identified for this project,” she said. “It typically takes about seven years from the time funding is identified to complete a project.”
District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn said the cost of the project could “astronomically” increase depending on the final design, so estimating at this point would be useless.
Dunn emphasized that the project was in the early stages, and they would be working to solidify details while they work through the data.
“This is a method that MDOT uses to look at the future of what it would cost to do projects like this. This is the preliminary stages of what the costs would be to do this project,” he said. “We are in the conceptual stages.”