TUPELO — With high hopes of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding coming the city’s way, Tupelo officials have multiple drainage, water and sewer projects in the pipeline for 2023.
Tupelo Water and Light Director Johnny Timmons said his department has a handful of important drainage projects on the books for 2023, including roughly $11 million in upgrades to the central pumping station on Plant Road, replacing aging drainage lines and building new pumping stations to improve flow.
City officials plan to spend another $2.2 million to upgrade and replace a sewer line that runs from The Forestry Commission office on McCullough Boulevard to B&B Concrete on Industrial Road North. They also intend to build a central pumping station at South Industrial Park, where it services customers through Blue Bird Utilities.
Timmons said another pumping station project near Cooper Tire was also a priority.
With The Major Thoroughfare Committee eyeing widening West Jackson Street from Lumpkin Avenue to Thomas Street, Timmons said his department hopes to replace the aging line alongside the roadwork.
Public Works Director Chuck Williams said the city also wants to eliminate a ditch with a concrete bottom on Tolbert Street as part of the property development of the street alongside Gum Tree Park.
Design for the project has already begun, and the city expects to begin construction in May with a goal of wrapping the project by summer’s end.
Williams said his department will also replace around 80 feet of pipe along McNeese Street as part of a second phase of drainage work in the area. He said the city owns the pipe but will contract the labor out to a third party.
He estimated the project to cost about $50,000 and expects work to be finished in March.
The department is currently replacing a pipe on Clark Street, which Williams said was 95% complete. He said an old pipe failed, causing flooding issues along Jefferson Street.
The city has already replaced the pipe, and Williams said there was a marked difference in standing water along Jefferson Street. All that is left, Williams said, is laying down sod.
“We have not been called to close (Jefferson) street this year,” he said. “I’ve seen more than one car go in and need to be towed out … This spring will tell the tale. If we still see more flooding, we will look at more options upstream.”
Funding for these projects will come from a mix of state and federal dollars. Tupelo has about $9 million in federal ARPA funds in their coffers, as well as $18 million from a state revolving loan earmarked for drainage work. City officials are also awaiting word on another potential $9 million in matching ARPA funds from the state.
“We can potentially put about $40 million in the ground over the next four years,” Mayor Todd Jordan said of the drainage work. “Let’s do our part.”
Street lighting efforts continue
The city, according to Timmons, has made large strides in converting all streetlights from high-pressure sodium bulbs to LED lighting. As of Thursday, the city is about 85% finished with the conversions for all of Tupelo Water and Light’s coverage areas.
“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback on (the project),” he said. “We’ve saved a lot of money, and they are more dependable.”
The project has been on the city’s plate since the new administration took office. Timmons said the department did the work in $50,000 increments. The total cost, he said, should be around $300,000.
Because LED lights use a third of the energy of sodium lights, city officials are hoping to see some significant long-term savings.
Meanwhile, McCullough Boulevard will also get a half-million-dollar lighting upgrade. Timmons said new light poles will be installed along the street’s median, totaling 80 poles and 160 lights between Mount Vernon Road to Front Street.
Timmons said work on the project will begin “any day now.”