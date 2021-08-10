Dinetia Newman is an organization involved in the collection of signatures gathered in an attempt to force the Lee County Board of Supervisors to put the proposed $85 million bond issue for a new jail to a public vote in the fall.
Members of the Lee County Board of Supervisors listen to resident Patty Young voice her concerns about the proposed tax increase needed to service proposed public borrowing for a new jail.
TUPELO • Efforts to give voters the final say before Lee County Supervisors can borrow as much as $85 million toward the construction of a new law enforcement complex have fallen short, according to county officials.
County Administrator Bill Benson said on Tuesday that a petition submitted to force a bond referendum on the new public debt contained the signatures of 1,359 registered voters, which is 141 voters short of the required 1,500 signatures by registered voters.
Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney confirmed that her office found the petition to contain insufficient valid signatures but was unavailable to provide other information.
The petition submitted on Aug. 2 contained approximately 2,100 signatures, according to the organizers involved. That means more than 600 signatures were rejected as invalid by the local Circuit Clerk’s office.
Benson is now in possession of the verification findings as completed by the Circuit Clerk’s office. He said an initial inspection of the findings shows that many signatures were rejected for lack of voter registration. Some signatures were rejected as duplicates.
A full accounting of how many signatures were rejected, and for what reasons, was not immediately available from county officials.
Dinetia Newman — a key organizer beyond the petition drive — said she was disappointed but has not not yet fully reviewed the verification results.
“Once we review those (results) we’ll be able to make a determination on next steps,” Newman said.
In July, the Lee County Board of Supervisors initiated the process to reserve for themselves authority to borrow up to $85 million at any time over the next two years to construct or renovate county buildings, including a possible jail and law enforcement complex.
Under state law, residents of the county were entitled to submit a petition demanding a referendum election before supervisors could actually incur any bond debt.