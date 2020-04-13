TUPELO • Extensive road work on West Jackson Street is moving forward, but some details involving a local restaurant still linger, and rainy weather has slowed the project.
The first phase of work is in progress: burying all overhead utilities on Jackson Street between the intersections of Clayton Avenue and Madison Street. Tupelo Water & Light Director Johnny Timmons estimated that about 60 percent of that work is done.
After all those utilities – including electrical, phone and cable wires – are underground, that same section of road will be widened from two lanes to three lanes.
Timmons originally anticipated all utilities would be underground by April, but said rainy weather and delivery delays involving key equipment have backed up the completion.
The contractor performing the work, Linetec Services of Alexandria, Louisiana, can now ask for more time in its contract because of the weather.
“A lot of it is going to depend on the rain days that we owe them,” Timmons said.
Underground boring is done, and plastic conduit tubing has been run underground, much of it gaping up all along the road right now through holes in the earth.
“I call them spaghetti noodles,” Timmons said.
Underground vaults have also been installed. Switch gears controlling the electrical power lines will ultimately go inside these vaults.
Once all the utility lines have been moved into the underground conduit, TWL will take down the utility poles to make room for the extra lane and sidewalk that will be built.
During a Major Thoroughfare Committee meeting conducted by internet conferencing software Monday, committee chairman Greg Pirkle was eager to make certain roadway construction can begin shortly after utility work is complete.
However, some negotiations remain ongoing about other aspects of the ambitious and long gestating project.
City Hall is currently working to buy a small part of a property that currently belongs to Traylor’s Detail Shop at the intersection of Jackson Street and Gloster Street. That piece of property will be used to build a right hand turn lane for eastbound traffic on Jackson Street turning north.
That purchase has already been approved, but city attorney Ben Logan said he’s still working out details.
Logan is also in talks with the ownership of the restaurant Romie’s Grocery which sits on the other side of the same intersection.
The city’s current roadway design plans call for the elimination of about eight or nine parking places in front of restaurant.
“I am not terribly concerned with Traylor’s. Romie’s, it may adjust some things,” Logan said. “I would hate to bid it out before we reach that agreement.”
Pirkle, however, emphasized that he preferred not to see any delay of the project going to bid.
City Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis ultimately said that if no deal is reached with Romie’s, the project can be redesigned to leave the parking spots intact so as not to cause any longterm delay.
“It would not be the optimum project,” Lewis said. “But we can do the project. It will not stop the project.”