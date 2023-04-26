TUPELO — Ole Miss Dining has announced a new partnership with Home Place Pastures in Como to bring a whole-animal purchasing program to campus.
The program will provide students and staff with a sustainable source of locally sourced, high-quality meat while supporting local agriculture, according to a press release.
"Through this innovative partnership, Aramark, Ole Miss and Home Place Pastures are proving that closing the loop in local food systems is not only viable, but crucial for the health and well-being of our livestock, farmland and local economy," Marshall Bartlett, co-founder and CEO of Home Place Pastures, said. "We can feed our next generation of scholars and leaders with healthy food that is grown, processed and packaged right here in Mississippi, adding value to family farms, and creating jobs at each step of the process. It takes commitment, dedicated partners and a lot of work, but we hope to use this model to create similar opportunities in our food system across the region."
Ole Miss Dining will celebrate the partnership with Home Place Pastures at the Gertrude Ford Student Union Plaza on Wednesday at noon with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The event will feature Marshall Bartlett and the Home Place Pastures team, local musical guests Blue Mother Tupelo, and a BBQ cookout where guests will have an opportunity to try an Ole Miss Dining entrée featuring the product.
Home Place Pastures will provide Ole Miss Dining with whole animals, such as cows and pigs, that have been humanely raised, grass-fed and processed in a way that minimizes waste. The university's culinary teams will then turn the meat into delicious dishes.
Michael Brainard, executive chef of Ole Miss Dining, said that as a chef, having a connection to food is important to him and he expects the partnership to have a positive impact on the campus community.
By buying regional product, they hope students can learn more about where their food comes from, how it's grown and make informed decisions about what they eat, Ole Miss Dining said in a statement.
"We are excited to be on the forefront of Farm to Institution partnerships and believe strongly in supporting local, sustainable agriculture," Chip Burr, district manager of Ole Miss Dining, said. "Our mission is to be the leader in the Collegiate Hospitality space and establish the legacy of Ole Miss Dining as one focused on the betterment of our campus, the city of Oxford and the great state of Mississippi."
