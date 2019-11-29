OLIVE BRANCH – Once again, Gladys Fleming will open her house in Olive Branch to visitors who want to see the elaborately decorated holiday home.
Open house will be Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from from 1 to 4 p.m.
The home is located at 8384 Dunleith Cove in Olive Branch. A $5 donation is requested and all proceeds go to the senior adult ministry at First Baptist Church in Olive Branch. Any donations of canned food go to the Olive Branch Food Pantry.
For more information, call (662) 895-9595.