TUPELO • The Family Resource Center of North Mississippi will host On the Road Lending from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday.
On the Road Lending is a nonprofit organization that aims to help low income families and individuals break through the barrier that lack of reliable transportation is one of the significant barriers for employment. It’s hard to get a job and keep a job without reliable transportation; without a job, it’s hard to afford a reliable car.
On the Road Lending assists with vehicle selection and long term financial mentoring. The organization helps people improve their credit and purchase fuel-efficient, reliable cars, financing them through its sister private-equity loan fund with a low-cost loan.
On Thursday, On the Road Lending will be available at the Family Resource Center office at 507 S. Church St. to answer questions and help people apply for the program. For more information on the event, call (662) 844-0013. For information about the program, visit ontheroadlending.org.