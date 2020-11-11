TUPELO • Plans to restructure a few blocks of Main Street from four lanes to three have fallen behind schedule, and officials are watching and waiting to see when things might get back on track.
Earlier plans had called for milling, resurfacing and re-striping part of Main Street between the intersections of Madison Street and Green Street. However, moving into mid-November, there is no certain date for the onset of the project, according to Dennis Bonds, the city of Tupelo’s engineer.
Bonds said current plans call for the paving contractor to return some time within November, but added that cold or rainy weather could delay that yet again.
Any further delays might push the project into next year.
“We’re hoping we can squeeze it in. We’re hoping they can be here next week. Maybe toward the end of this coming week,” said Public Works Director Chuck Williams.
The city’s paving contractor has completed all other work planned by the city this season, including work at Ballard Park.
Williams said he’ll have to watch the coming weather closely. It’s not simply a matter of starting the project, but also being able to finish it.
“What I’m going to do is look at their time frame and then I’m going to look at the weather,” Williams said. “Or, do we want to wait till good weather in the spring and let it be one of our first projects in 2021?”
Main Street is currently configured as three lanes running east from Green Street through much of the downtown district.
The current project will lengthen the three-lane corridor westward and is intended to solve safety problems, particularly the proximity of street parking to traffic.
The three-lane configuration between the Green and Madison intersections will feature one travel lane in either direction, a center turning lane and bike lanes.
According to Williams, the road itself will remain sound until next spring if need be.
“The roadbed is good, it’s nothing that can’t hold,” Williams said. “It’s just something that we want to get done.”
Main Street was once restructured as four lanes running throughout downtown, but was reconfigured in 2011, to some controversy.