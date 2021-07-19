TUPELO • The Oren Dunn City Museum has opened a collection site in its building for donation of new backpacks for Tupelo Public School District students.
“It’s great that TPSD is providing school supplies for its students this year,” said Leesha Faulkner, curator of the museum. “But many children can’t afford a new backpack to carry those supplies. We appreciate our partner in education and love our students, so this is a way the museum can help.”
The drive will begin Wednesday, July 21 and end Thursday, Aug. 5. A box will be placed at the museum’s entrance to collect the backpacks. Please donate new items only.
The Oren Dunn City Museum is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors 65 and older, $2 for children 12 and under, and veterans with a service card or VA card are admitted free.