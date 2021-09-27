TUPELO • A new exhibit inside Tupelo’s Oren Dunn City Museum celebrates a local organization’s 15-year history of helping Hispanics prosper in Northeast Mississippi.
The museum unveiled an exhibit on Sunday, just prior to the Celebration of Cultures event, recognizing the storied history of El Centro, an organization that helps the city’s Hispanic population through tutoring and various resources. The exhibit features photos of El Centro students over the years, while also representing the diversity of Hispanic heritage.
“This just seemed like a nice way to honor the hard work that has gone on and to recognize a sizable population in Tupelo that is often underestimated, underappreciated, and under given due,” said museum curator Leesha Faulkner.
The El Centro exhibit will remain open for the duration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated from Sept. 15 until Oct. 15. Anyone is invited to come, take pictures and enjoy the museum.
Parks and Recreation director Alex Farned opened the dedication by recognizing El Centro’s role as “a very big part of the Tupelo story.” In his comments, Mayor Todd Jordan said the exhibit represented part of Tupelo diversity and recognized El Centro board member Ken Kellum for his role in sharing what the organization does.
Founded in 2006, El Centro was created to serve as a bridge to help the Hispanic community become more deeply integrated into Tupelo. The organization accomplishes this by offering after-school tutoring, a resource center, adult English classes and workshops.
El Centro chairperson Leticia Gassaway said the organization focuses its efforts on providing members of Tupelo’s Hispanic community with the same resources as the rest of the community.
“We don’t want them to feel less because their parents can’t help them with homework or they don’t know where to go for help,” she said.
El Centro was created with the help of a United Way grant but faced a share of challenges in its early years. In 2008, they lost both their director and funding. The Link Centre was instrumental in keeping them going, providing space for the program. During that time, El Centro cobbled together resources to endure.
Today, the program is thriving, with both funding and a part-time director, Allen Bradford.
“We try to be there … to be a community, to support, to help people, our people, integrate into this community because they are wonderful, unbelievable people, and we want everyone to know that,” Bradford said at the El Centro exhibit dedication.
The organization has a specific aim: creating a safe, inviting, and education-filled environment to increase academic proficiency and students’ self-esteem in order to produce successful and self-sufficient adults. Part of their mission is planting the seeds in their children’s minds to attend post-secondary school.
Since its founding, El Centro has provided five scholarships and has seen many of their kids graduate high school and go on to college.
The exhibit is part of the museum’s vision of creating Tupelo history that is all-inclusive, which paints a more accurate picture of the city and its history, said assistant curator Sihya Smith.
What stood out about the El Centro exhibit, Smith said, has been the representation of different Latino cultures together.
“Not only did we have the faces of our local children here represented in, and all the ones in the community that have benefited from this organization, but you also had a combination of that with the beautiful representation of cultures in the exhibit with the colors, the artwork,” Smith said. “I think it’s one of the more beautiful exhibits we have.”
Eighth grader Victor Vazquez was among those early faces. He’s been with El Centro since he was two and has participated in numerous activities with El Centro. Since starting, he’s taken part in several national programs and has seen the program grow.
“We were very small when we started, but we started growing after we started getting recognized more,” Vazquez said.
The program continues offering after-school tutoring, homework help and recently started a reading program with the United Way of Northeast Mississippi that averages over 30 students. The Tupelo Public School District helps by providing certified teachers to assist. Because of their policy of turning no one away, both schools and churches come to El Centro when they see a need. Parents appreciate their services, and El Centro strives to be a resource even outside of education.
“That’s why we here try to tell the stories. This is sort of how we can bridge that gap, and that’s why we’re appreciative of (Leticia) for opening (her) exhibit for us,” Faulkner said. “We’re grateful for what they’ve done for the last 15 years, and what they continue to do in our community.”