TUPELO • Lee County supervisors still want to claim for themselves the authority to borrow as much as $85 million for a new law enforcement compound, but key organizers believe they may yet have a shot at forcing the issue onto a special election ballot.
Proponents of a referendum to settle the question of taking on public debt for a pricey jail appeared again before Lee County’s Board of Supervisors on Monday morning to question the fate of a petition presented early this month.
By state law, opponents of the plans by supervisors to potentially issue up to $85 million in bond debt had until Aug. 2 to present a petition signed by 1,500 registered voters of the county.
A coalition of progressive activists, property owners and others did present a petition containing more than 2,000 signatures. However, last week, Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Dulaney said that she found the petition to contain only 1,359 names belong to registered voters, 141 short of the required 1,500.
Petition organizers are now questioning Dulaney’s findings and say that her office identified as not registered or otherwise invalid many registered voters that signed the petition.
Dinetia Newman, an organizer with the political advocacy organization Indivisible Northeast Mississippi, presented initial findings to supervisors.
But the decisive question: Are there 141 or more registered voters that nonetheless rejected as invalid?
That’s the information requested by Bill Benson, the county administrator, and Gary Carnathan, the county attorney. After Monday’s meeting, both men told Newman to present affidavits from at least 141 registered voters attesting that they were improperly found to be unregistered.
Carnathan told the Daily Journal that any documentation presented by Indivisible – or others – will be turned over to the circuit clerk. He does not anticipate supervisors seeking to make their own independent determination about contested signatures.
“I think it’s up to the circuit clerk to certify qualified electors,” Carnathan said.
Dulaney told the Daily Journal she will review any documentation submitted by petition organizers but would not yet say whether she would certify previously rejected signatures if sufficient evidence is presented.
“I’m going to punt that one to the Secretary of State’s office because I’ve never had that happen,” Dulaney said.
The Secretary of State’s office did not respond to questions about the matter on Monday.
When asked about her certification procedures, Dulaney confirmed that her office rejected signatures that used a nickname or some other altered version of the registered name.
“The signature has to match the voter registration,” Dulaney said. “‘Jamie’ would be rejected for ‘James.’”
Dulaney defended this procedure as the only option, given the petition sheets contained only printed names, signatures and addresses and no other uniquely identifying information, like a date of birth.
“You might have a father and son, a junior and senior, sharing a name and an address,” Dulaney said. “I know some of the names, but it gets into a gray area.”
However, Indivisible organizers believe the law allows county officials to make a determination that a signature does belong to a registered voter, even if the signatures and registered name differ.
Newman pointed to a 1975 attorney general’s opinion.
Responding a question about a different kind of petition effort, the attorney general’s office found that the validity of signatures is to determined “without regard to variations between the words contained in the signatures on the registration book and the petition so long as the board of supervisors determines, consistent with the facts, that the name represents the same person.”
A 1988 attorney general’s opinion also said that “so long as it may be determined that the signature on the petition is that of a qualified elector, it should be counted.”