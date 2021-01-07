TUPELO • The City Council on Tuesday night confirmed Orlando Ivy to a post on the police advisory board, where he hopes to encourage a positive relationship between the police department and city residents.
Ivy, 63, was confirmed 6-1 to the advisory on Tuesday night by the council. The lone opposition vote came from Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan, who opposes all nominees to the advisory board and opposes the existence of the advisory board.
“I’m a positive thinker, and I think one of the core values of the board is to be proactive instead of being reactive after something happens,” Ivy said. “We need to stay ahead of the game, and not be in the reactive mode.”
Ivy, a native of Lee County, is a retired assistant manager of Ashley Furniture and a former employee of Mississippi Public Service Commission. He told the Daily Journal that he wanted to serve on the board to help improve the community and improve positive relationships between the community and the police department.
Mayor Jason Shelton appointed Ivy to the board, which is the last of the mayoral appointments that can be made to the board.
The seat filled by Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan remains the only vacant slot on the board. In November, Bryan nominated the Rev. Kevin Armstrong to replace Tom Hewitt, who resigned following a move outside the city.
Armstrong’s nomination was ultimately pulled off the council agenda, however, over concerns that he would prove a controversial pick. Armstrong has, on social media, supported and posted various unfounded conspiracy theories.
Tupelo's police advisory board meets on a monthly basis to exchange and relay information about the police department to the community. Citizens can voice a complaint or an idea to the advisory board, which can then be taken to the police department. The board does not have the power to investigate or oversee the police department.