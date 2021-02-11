TUPELO • Mayor Jason Shelton is criticizing a candidate seeking to replace him for supporting a sales tax increase to pay for a new county jail.
In comments posted to social media, Shelton accused Lee County supervisor and Republican mayoral candidate Todd Jordan of wanting “to raise your taxes and put every business in Tupelo/Lee County at a competitive disadvantage to businesses in neighboring counties.”
The five-member Lee County Board of Supervisors, of which Jordan is a first-term member, wants legislative permission to call a referendum asking local voters to approve a countywide sales tax increase to pay for a new county jail.
“I oppose any tax increase. It’s not needed,” Shelton told the Daily Journal. “The last time we really sat down (to discuss the jail) is pushing two years ago. If we can do this without raising taxes, then that’s the route we need to go. I’m opposed to raising sales tax or ad valorem taxes.”
Shelton, a Democrat, is not running for re-election. His term expires at the end of June.
Shelton said he wished Lee County supervisors and the leaders of municipalities in the county would collectively explore ways to fund a new jail without raising taxes. He also said they should look at operating costs of running the jail.
The added sales tax is the latest proposal by the Lee County supervisors to fund a replacement for an aging facility that has fallen into disrepair and has been the subject of immense criticism by Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.
Shelton’s rebuke of the county’s idea and of a mayoral candidate as he exits office ensures the tax proposal and the city’s relationship with county law enforcement may emerge as campaign themes during this year’s municipal election cycle.
Jordan, who is in a unique position as a mayoral candidate and a county supervisor, told the Daily Journal he and Shelton have not talked one-on-one about jail or the tax proposal.
“Jason Shelton has not reached out to me,” Jordan said. “He doesn’t know what I’m for. He doesn’t need to be speaking for me.”
Jordan said that he found it “very hypocritical” for Shelton to use the city’s official Facebook account on Feb. 2 to thank Tupelo citizens for approving a 10-mill property tax for the Major Thoroughfare Program while then later using his personal social media account to attack the county for pursuing a voter-enacted sales tax to construct a new jail.
“We all think it should be a collective effort to get the jail paid for,” Jordan said. “We’re not trying to raise property taxes on the county.”
Tupelo Councilman Markel Whittington, also a Republican mayoral candidate, said he does support efforts to fund a new jail but is not fully sure if a sales tax increase is the best solution because he’s unsure of what proposals the county has looked into.
“The only disappointing thing was the city of Tupelo was not consulted at all,” Whittington said of the sales tax proposal. “Not that we need to be, but we’re a major stakeholder in this process.”
Whittington would like to see a new facility built without a tax increase, but if it must be funded by raising taxes, then he thinks a sales tax is the “fairest tax to do it.”
Victor Fleitas, the Democratic candidate for mayor, said he believes county supervisors have failed to maintain the jail and are now asking taxpayers to foot the bill.
“I think that there’s been a tremendous amount of deferred maintenance and now the chickens have come home to roost,” Fleitas said.
Fleitas said that he would like to see the county leaders discuss the topic in public meetings to further explain why they believe a sales tax increase would be beneficial to the city of Tupelo and to give specific answers on what the sales tax revenue to go toward. For now, he said he has serious concerns about a sales tax, which has a greater impact on low-income and working-class residents.
As an attorney, Fleitas has represented a handful of clients in both state and federal court who have brought allegations of civil rights violations against the Lee County jail.
Shelton’s pointed criticisms of the county’s current deliberations over the declining jail facility echo the role he played during 2017 talks on the same issue. As supervisors at the time considered the possibility of building a jail by taking on new bond debt • {/strong}and raising property taxes to finance that debt – Shelton voiced opposition to that plan, causing tensions between the Tupelo mayor and the Lee County sheriff to grow.
The supervisors have now asked state Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, and state Rep. Jerry Turner, R-Baldwyn, to file the legislation necessary to authorize the referendum. Both lawmakers have previously said they support the proposal. As of Tuesday afternoon, neither McMahan nor Turner had filed the sales tax legislation.
If voters were to reject a sales tax increase, District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland, who is also president of the board, indicated supervisors would take no action unless required by federal authorities.
“If they don’t pass it, I guess we’ll have to just wait till they (federal courts) force us to build one,” Holland said.