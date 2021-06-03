TUPELO • The All-America City’s two candidates running for mayor have spent a combined total of $54,661 on their campaigns in the city's hotly contested mayoral election.
Todd Jordan, the Republican nominee, received the most contributions with little over $61,000 in campaign donations. The Mississippi Republican Party, several local contractors and the owner of a furniture manufacturing company made up his largest donors.
State law requires candidates running for office to list the name of the donor and their employer if a donation to their campaign is greater than $200, which is called an itemized contribution in campaign finance lingo. But, if the contribution is less than $200, candidates do not have to disclose the name of the donor, called a non-itemized contribution.
According to Jordan’s campaign finance form submitted to the city’s municipal clerk’s office, Jordan raised $32,550 in itemized contributions and $5,599 in non-itemized contributions.
Earlier this year, Jordan filed a campaign finance report for his Republican primary race that showed he received $23,574 in donations, meaning that he’s received a total of $61,723 in donations throughout the entire mayoral race.
Adam Paxton, the owner of furniture manufacturing company Paxton Enterprises, donated $10,000 to Jordan’s campaign, making it the largest donation. The second largest donor to his campaign was the Mississippi Republican Party, who donated $5,000.
Local contractors also donated large portions of money to the Republican candidate’s campaign. Dabbs Engineering of Tupelo donated $1,000, M and N construction of Mooreville donated $1,000 and Colin Maloney, the owner of Tupelo-based Century Construction donated $2,500.
State Rep. Jerry Turner, R-Baldwyn, donated $500, making him the only political figure to make an itemized donation to Jordan’s campaign.
Even though Jordan has received a substantial amount of campaign dollars, he hasn’t spent nearly half of what was given to him.
Records show that he only spent $28,667 — not even half of his total contributions. Jordan has a little over $40,000 in cash on hand that he has not spent.
In itemized expenses, Jordan has spent $3,900 with Lamar Companies in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for advertising; $3,129 with the Daily Journal for advertising; $3,277 with PPI in Tupelo for campaign materials; and reimbursed himself with $3,361 in campaign expenses.
Fleitas, the Democratic nominee, received around $28,960 in total campaign donations. Of that amount, $23,050 were itemized and $5,910 were non-itemized.
Fleitas gave his campaign $5,000, making that the largest donation item. Other than himself, Jim Waide, a Tupelo attorney and former law partner to Fleitas, donated $2,500.
Mayor Jason Shelton and members of his family donated $4,500 to Fleitas’ campaign. Shelton donated $1,000; Jessica Shelton, his wife, donated $1,500; and Judy Woods, his mother, donated $2,000.
Around 15 attorneys including Anthony Farese, Casey Lott, Cliff Jonson, Robert Davis and Ronnie Woodruff also donated to Fleitas’ campaign.
Fleitas has spent $25,994 out of his campaign account. Of that money, $24,979 were itemized and $1,014 were non-itemized. He has $2,996 in cash on hand.
Fleitas spent $10,000 with Chism Strategies for direct mail and digital advertising, $6,074 with AAL Enterprises for printing, and around $5,514 with Haynie Analytics for campaign consulting.
The general election between Fleitas and Jordan is on June 8.