TUPELO • A sharp increase in the number of sheltered animals threatens the financial survival of the local humane society, according to the nonprofit organization’s leadership.
Key government figures from the city of Tupelo and Lee County met with leaders of the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society last week as the organization seeks an emergency increase in public funding.
“If the city and county don’t help us then we’re going to have a problem keeping the doors open,” said Nelson Gravatt, president of the society's board of directors.
Monthly expenses for the humane society’s shelter currently run at approximately $90,000, Gravatt said. That’s a monthly increase of $30,000 over the previous year.
Humane society leaders have told elected leaders there may only be a few months worth of cash left in the society’s coffers.
The Tupelo-Lee Humane Society operates an animal shelter on Cliff Gookin Boulevard, which opened in 2018 after years of fundraising to construct the new facility.
The society contracts with both Tupelo and Lee County to hold dogs and cats picked up by animal control officers.
Sheltering currently operating well above capacity
The animal shelter currently holds far more animals than its intended capacity, according to information recently shared with city and county leaders.
As of September, the shelter — which was built with kennel space for 165 animals — was housing 342 animals, with another 201 animals in foster care.
The humane society pays for the food and medical care of fostered animals, but they stay at private homes rather than the shelter.
The shelter is on track to take in more than 5,000 animals this year, well more than during any of the previous three years.
That increase in the number of animals also means an increase in operating expenses, including food and medical care.
Overcrowding linked to COVID-19 pandemic
Gravatt and Rachel Allred, the executive director of the shelter, said many people adopted new pets while spending extra time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, many people are returning those new pets, all while the normal problems of stray animals breeding and people dropping litters of puppies off at the front door have crept back up.
“These are unprecedented times,” Allred said.
Shelters across the county are seeing an influx of animals. That means the shelter in Tupelo is increasingly unable to transport some of its excess animals to other parts of the country that, during normal circumstances, tend to have fewer stray animals.
To stave off its significant influx in animals, the leadership of the society has tried to systematically change the way it accepts animals while maintaining its “no kill” status.
The humane society has transitioned from open admission system to “managed admission,” This means that the facility no longer automatically accepts any animal that is brought in.
Instead, if a county resident brings a stray animal, officials will try to give those residents the necessary supplies, like food, to foster the animal until a permanent owner is found.
But the board maintains that it needs a more immediate influx of cash to help maintain the regular operations of the organization.
Humane society seeks significant boost in public dollars
The shelter already receives funding from city and county governments, which have chosen to pay the humane society rather than operate their own shelters or pounds.
The city currently gives the humane society $175,000 annually, while Lee County provides about $53,000 annually.
Now, the humane society wants each government to boost its contributions by $30,000 per month.
That would amount to an additional $360,000 in additional funding per year, from each government, well more than current appropriations.
If the county and the city were to increase their monthly funding to the humane society, the leaders say they would use the increased funding to offset the operation expenses until it could decrease the number of animals at the shelter.
Board members of the nonprofit organization met with county and city leaders on Thursday afternoon in private to try and hammer out the details and come to some type of an accord, but the groups were unable to reach an immediate solution.
Mayor Todd Jordan told the Daily Journal that he and other city officials want to support the humane society, but he wants specific details from them before he’s fully on board to increase the monthly funding.
“Obviously, we are a sympathetic community,” Jordan said. “I love animals. “I have four, and I would have a lot more if I could feed them all. The city gives more to the humane society than we do to other organizations.”
Jordan, a first-term mayor, said the city’s fiscal year has already started, and it would take an amendment to the city’s budget to change the funding it provides the humane society. Such an amendment would have to win approval of a majority of the seven-member Tupelo City Council.
“If we’re going to sacrifice, what is the humane society willing to sacrifice?” the mayor said.
Bill Benson, the Lee County administrator, also attended the meeting and repeated many of the same sentiments that Jordan did.
“It’s still a work in progress,” Benson said. “The board is trying to figure out how much they need to get them over the hump of what their situation is.”
Benson and Jordan said they don’t want to see the humane society close its doors and want to help, but believe there needs to be additional conversations between the city and humane society before committing any additional money.
Other revenue sources under consideration
The other way the humane society could receive more funds is through private donations.
Gravatt said he hopes to be more intentional about private donations. This includes the organization's “Paw Partners” program which allows donors to give to the organization on a monthly basis.
Regardless, the humane society officials want to find some type of way to keep the society up and running.
“It would be a shame for the humane society to close its doors in the All-America City,” Gravatt said.