OXFORD • Two incumbents on the Oxford Board of Aldermen likely won’t seek reelection this year.
Ward 1 Alderman Rick Addy and Ward 3 Alderman Janice Antonow both say they currently aren’t planning to seek their seats for another term, which could create two open seats on the board.
Addy, a Democrat, told the Daily Journal in a phone interview Tuesday he is still keeping his options open, but he is not currently planning to run for re-election this year.
“I don’t ever want to say that I’m absolutely not going to run, but as of right now, I’m not really planning to run,” Addy said.
Addy has served on the Oxford Board of Aldermen since winning a special election in 2016.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Billy Crews and Erin Smith have qualified to run in the ward as Democrats and Harry Alexander has qualified to run as an independent candidate.
Antonow, a Democrat, announced at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday night that she would not run for re-election. Antonow has served on the board for six terms.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Brian Hyneman, a Democrat, and L. McQueen Miscamble, a Republican, have qualified for the 3rd Ward seat.
The deadline for qualifying for municipal races in Oxford is Feb. 5. Party primaries will take place on April 6 with a general election occurring on June 8.
Editor's Note: Billy Crews, a candidate who has qualified to run for Oxford's 1st Ward seat, served in several leadership positions, including publisher, at the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal from 1989-2009. Crews currently has no influence over the editorial decisions of the Daily Journal.