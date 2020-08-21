OXFORD • As controversy continues to surround a Confederate monument located at the heart of Oxford's Square, the city's leaders are now raising questions about whether the Lafayette Board of Supervisors actually controls the monument.
The Daily Journal obtained an August 18 letter that the city of Oxford sent county supervisors raising the possibility that the statue is on city-owned property instead of county-owned property, as has long been assumed.
The letter cites an agreement that the County Board of Police, predecessor of the Board of Supervisors, struck with the city of Oxford in 1868 in which the public Square was handed over from the county to the city “in fee simple forever.”
The letter alleges that, as part of the deal, the city would maintain the Square and enact necessary ordinances to maintain it. The deal further called for the city to cede back property as needed for the construction of a county courthosue if any such request was every made.
“We have found no evidence that the County ever asked the City to convey any portion of the Square back to the County, either before or after the new courthouse was built in 1872, or that the County sought to repay the Town for its expenses in repairing the Square,” the letter states.
The letter requested a meeting between city and county officials to facilitate further discussion and research about ownership issues related to the Square.
Oxford Mayor Robyn Tanehill told the Daily Journal in a statement that Oxford citizens contacted city leaders about which public body truly owned the property that the monument is on and that the city has "invited the Board of Supervisors to join them in this important conversation" that affects the community.
"The city's own research remains ongoing, and we have asked the County to share any information they have about the ownership of the parcel within the City, and with our broader community," Tannehill said. "Our hope is to be able to sit down with them to discuss our findings in the near future."
County officials did not immediately return a request for comment about the status of communication between the Oxford Board of Aldermen and the board of supervisors.
Many business owners, students and residents have called for the board to relocate the statue, but in early July, the board unanimously voted to reject a proposal to relocate a monument and keep it displayed on the Square.
The letter states that county officials have not yet provided evidence that contradicts the city’s evidence. The letter also does not say what the city would do with the monument if the city did in fact own or control it.