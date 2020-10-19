OXFORD • The Oxford Board of Aldermen has decided not to pursue legal action against the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors over ownership of property in Oxford Square which houses a Confederate monument.
According to the city board’s minutes, aldermen voted 4-3 during an Oct. 6 executive session in favor of a motion to not pursue any litigation related to the property. The county has long claimed ownership of the property, but the city leaders this past August indicated that the city of Oxford may own the land.
Aldermen John Morgan, Jason Bailey, Mark Heulse and Rick Addy voted in favor of the motion. Aldermen Janice Antonow, Preston Taylor and Keshia Howell-Atkinson voted against it.
Pope Mallette, the city’s attorney, is expected on Tuesday night to present to the board all the information the city has about the property. This will likely be the first time the city conducts any business about the monument outside of an executive session.
Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill told the Daily Journal in a statement that the presentation and the question of ownership is not an issue instigated by the aldermen, but rather an opportunity “to share with the public the research done since the inquiry was made in June.”
Theoretically, the city could file a suit in chancery court against the county asking a judge to issue judgement on the question of ownership; however, the recent vote signals that such litigation likely won’t happen, unless the city reverses its stance.
County officials did not immediately return a request for comment.
The recent vote by the city comes after months of correspondence between county and city elected officials over the issue.
On July 29 and Aug. 18, Oxford aldermen sent letters to the county indicating that research conducted by attorneys and other officials show the city, not the county, may own the property on which the monument stands.
The letter cited an 1868 agreement between the county and city in which the public square was handed over from the county to the city “in fee simple forever.”
As part of that deal, the city would enact the ordinances to maintain the Square but cede the property back to the county as needed for the construction of a county courthouse. However, no such request was ever made, according to the city.
In a Sept. 8 letter sent to Oxford officials, Lafayette County supervisors assert that based on a review of “all available records” they believe that the public square where the moment is located, remains under county ownership. The letter from supervisors does not address the documentary evidence cited by city leaders, but did criticize the city and question its motives.
“Reacting to what it openly acknowledges as political pressure,” the county’s letter states, “the City professes to raise the issue of ‘ownership’ of the memorial and the area where it is located and, by doing so, attempts to introduce a ‘legal issue’, motivated by purely political expediency, where a legal issue of ownership simply does not exist.”
In July, the Lafayette supervisors voted against a proposal to relocate the monument. For months, business owners, citizens, student athletes and religious leaders have called on the supervisors to reverse its position.