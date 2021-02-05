TUPELO • With only hours left for candidates to qualify for municipal office, a candidate for the Oxford Board of Aldermen is withdrawing from the race, citing a last minute opinion from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office saying candidates for local office must be a resident of the ward they’re wishing to represent for at least two years.
Harry Alexander, a real estate agent in Oxford, wrote in a Facebook post that he was withdrawing his candidacy for Oxford’s Ward 1 Alderman seat because, for a brief period within the last two years, he was not a resident of the ward.
“It is with a great amount of frustration and disappointment that I am informing you that I am bowing out of the race for Alderman,” Alexander wrote. “ Let me say first of all that it isn’t because I want to. Ward 1 voters have been extremely encouraging and supportive of me.”
After initially telling the Daily Journal last month that he was not going to run for re-election, the incumbent alderman for Ward 1, Rick Addy, also announced via social media that he now, in fact, will run for re-election.
“My understanding is that the candidate whom I supported will not qualify under this new opinion,” Addy said, presumably referring to Alexander.
Billy Crews, a development officer, for the University of Mississippi, said that he believed was still eligible for the race and had lived in Ward 1 for eight years.
Ashley Atkinson, the municipal clerk for the city of Oxford, said it appears that the eligibility of four total candidates in the city of Oxford is under question because of the recent opinion. She did not name the candidates in question and said questions of qualification lie with the city’s election commission.
Even though questions and confusion have surfaced since the opinion, Colby Jordan, the spokeswoman for Fitch’s office, said in a statement to the Daily Journal that the Attorney General’s Office suggested multiple times last year that organizations and officials who had questions about the requirement request an official opinion ahead of time to provide clarity.
“To be clear, we asked everyone that called, we reached out to everyone stating that someone should ask this question. No one did. Not the Secretary of State’s Office. Not the Mississippi Municipal League. Not anyone.”
It wasn’t until recently that the board attorney for the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors requested an opinion on the residency requirement for an unrelated matter to municipal elections.
Michael Watson, the Mississippi secretary of state, in a previous statement to the Daily Journal said that it was inexcusable for the attorney general’s office to issue an opinion this close to the qualifying deadline.
The deadline for candidates to qualify for local office is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.