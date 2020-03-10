OXFORD - An Eagle Scout from Oxford visited Washington, D.C., last week to help deliver the Boy Scouts of America’s 2019 Report to the Nation to the country's leaders, including President Donald Trump.
Keerthin Karthikeyan, a 14-year-old freshman at Oxford High School, was one of 13 scouts selected to represent BSA. He is a member of Troop 45 in Oxford, which is part of the Yocona Area Council.
Karthikeyan was nominated by Yocona Area Council scout executive Rick Chapman and assistant director Rick Wise. After scouts are nominated, their names are sent to the National Service Center. Their names are then sent to a selection committee that decides which scouts will deliver the report.
Karthikeyan believes he was chosen because of accomplishments like winning a silver medal at the Genius Olympiad competition in New York for his science project converting Styrofoam to a charcoal that can be used for water filtering, teeth whitening and more. He also created a dropbox at the Oxford Police Department for community members to drop off old or damaged American flags for retirement as his Eagle Scout project in 2019.
But delivering the Report to the Nation was his biggest accomplishment yet.
“It was a huge responsibility, one that I’ve never really had before,” Karthikeyan said. “Because I’m representing over 2.2 million scouts and the entire BSA organization.”
BSA is required to present a report to Congress by April 1 of each year in accordance with the BSA’s 1916 congressional charter. Each year youth delegates are selected from across the country to hand-deliver the report to key officials in the executive, legislative and judicial branches.
Karthikeyan was in D.C. from Feb. 29 to March 5 where he met lots of elected officials including U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, Congressman Trent Kelly, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump.
The official Report to the Nation was presented to Julie Adams, Secretary of the Senate, and Robert Reeves, Deputy Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives, on March 3.
Karthikeyan had the chance to talk to Pelosi, Adams and Reeves about his hopes of becoming a member of Congress or president someday. He also told the BSA group throughout the week about his dream of running for president in 2040.
During a private tour of the White House, Karthikeyan and the group got to meet Trump in the Oval Office, which he said was “the highlight so far of my entire life.”
“When we were talking to President Trump, he said that one of us is going to be sitting in his seat one day … so when he said that, everyone looked at me,” Karthikeyan said. “And so Mr. Trump saw that and said ‘Oh, so you’re going to be president.’”
Karthikeyan has come a long way since he joined Cub Scouts in third grade.
He is now an Eagle Scout who has reached the brotherhood rank in the Order of the Arrow, BSA’s honor society. There are three OA ranks — ordeal, brotherhood and vigil honor. He hopes to reach the vigil honor rank and eventually become an OA national chief.
“Some people join for the experience, some join because their parents made them, stuff like that — but I joined because I wanted a cool flashlight.”
That flashlight, offered as a free incentive to recruit new scouts, ended up taking him all the way to the White House.
“Some people think that scouting teaches us outdoor skills and things like that, but the heart of scouting is teaching us leadership and how to be great citizens in society,” Karthikeyan said.