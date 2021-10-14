OXFORD • After three people died on a stretch of Highway 7 last week in Lafayette County; city, county and regional leaders are demanding that the state do something about the two-lane highway.
"For more than 20 years, city of Oxford and Lafayette County leaders have implored the Mississippi Department of Transportation and state of Mississippi elected leaders to address safety improvements on Mississippi Highway 7. It is long past time that this be a top priority for our state," said the letter signed by Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, Lafayette County Board of Supervisors President Mike Roberts, District 9 State Sen. Nicole Boyd and District 12 State Rep. Clay Deweese.
At issue is a 6.5-mile section of State Highway 7 from the four-lane Highway 6 in Oxford south to where state highways 7 and 9 split in Lafayette County.
Wrecks along that section of road Oct. 5 and 6 claimed the lives of three people in two wrecks. One was in Oxford and the other in the county. Since December 2015, there have been 16 fatalities on that portion of the highway.
"At what point will there be enough loss of life to get these dire safety concerns addressed?" the officials asked.
The letter, sent to all three MDOT commissioners as well as executive director Brad White, requests their immediate attention and the allocation of funding to pay for the necessary improvements.
According to the letter, more than 24,000 citizens travel the road daily to and from Lafayette County for work and to access services. And that does not include the traffic brought to the area by the University of Mississippi, especially on football weekends. The road is used by thousands of folks from the neighboring counties of Calhoun, Marshall and Yalobusha as they travel between Holly Springs, Oxford and Calhoun City and Bruce.
The officials said that since 2014, more than 800 accidents have been reported on Highway 7 within the Oxford city limits. That figure does not reflect and wrecks outside the city limits. They also noted that prior to 2018, "a large portion of the the most dangerous sections" of the highway were outside the city limits.