TUPELO • Masks are now required inside city-owned buildings in the city of Oxford.
The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted during a special called meeting on Thursday to require that face masks be worn indoors by city employees and by the public while inside city buildings.
Mayor Robyn Tannehill called for the board to mandate mask usage.
“For the wellness and the health and safety of our community, I am asking you to consider to mandate for all of our city employees to wear masks, whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated, and for masks to be required to enter city facilities,” Tannehill said.
The measure was unanimously approved by the board.
Prior to the vote, Tannehill said she didn’t think a citywide mandate was the best option.
“The last time that we had a citywide mask mandate, vaccinations were not available,” she said. “And that was the key. We said that once vaccinations were readily available, that our goal was for citizens to be able to make those decisions themselves. Vaccinations are free; vaccinations are readily available.”
Tannehill added that she didn’t like the idea of putting a mandate in place that the city couldn’t realistically enforce.
“I believe that we are at a time where our community and country have become so divided because these masks have become such a political thing, and they so shouldn’t be,” Tannehill said. “It hurts my heart that that’s where we are, that taking care of your neighbor has become political. But I believe that we would further divide our community right now if we put a citywide mask mandate in place.”
The reasoning behind mandating masks in city buildings, Tannehill said, is to help relieve pressure on Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford.
The mayor said the hospital and ICU are both “completely full.”
“We have said all along that maintaining our hospital so that beds are available when people have car accidents, when people have heart attacks, when people go into labor, all of those things — our goal is to protect our hospital,” she said.
Jimmy Allgood, Oxford’s Emergency Management Director, told the board that as Mississippi reported its highest single-day case count of the entire pandemic Thursday at 4,412 cases, Lafayette County had 37 new cases.
From July 15 to Aug. 11, 98% of new COVID cases in Lafayette County were among unvaccinated individuals, he said. Only 2% were breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals.
Tannehill said that while it’s up to each individual to determine whether they want to be vaccinated, the numbers for Lafayette County hold true across the Baptist Memorial Hospital system — around 98% of the system’s hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated.
“Vaccination is the weapon that we have against this virus,” she said.
Along with the mask mandate, the board also approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Mississippi State Department of Health for pop-up vaccination clinics to be hosted on the Oxford Square on Fridays before all Ole Miss home football games.
The first pop-up vaccination clinic will take place next week. Future dates and times will be announced soon, Allgood said.
Oxford is also working with MSDH to set up a free COVID-19 testing site in the coming weeks.