OXFORD • Oxford voters on Tuesday night returned all of their incumbents candidates on the ballot to City Hall for another four-year term, including the incumbent Mayor Robyn Tannehill.
In the mayoral race, Tannehill, an independent candidate, received around 83% of the vote, according to results from the Oxford city clerk.
Tanehill’s opponent, Brandon Pettis, who also ran as an independent candidate, received around 10.5% of the vote. Kyle Davis, a Republican, declared that he no longer wanted to seek the office, even though his name still appeared on the ballot. He received around 5% of the vote.
For the city’s alderman at large position, the incumbent in the race, independent candidate John Morgan, won re-election, receiving 59% of the vote. The challenger in the race, Democrat Linda Porter Bishop, received 40.2% of the vote.
In Ward 1, incumbent Rick Addy went into the general election uncontested.
In Ward 2, Republican Mark Huelse won re-election received 69.9% of the vote. The challenger in the race, Democrat Afton Thomas, received 29.9% of the vote.
No incumbent was on the ballot in Ward 3 this election cycle, making it an open seat. The Democratic candidate in the race, Brian Hyneman, prevailed reliving 64.9% of the vote. The Republican nominee, L. McQueen Miscamble, received 35% of the vote.
In Ward 4, incumbent Kesha Howell-Atkinson, a Democrat, entered the general election without an opponent.
In Ward 5, Democrat Preston Taylor, the incumbent, easily won re-election with 73.8% of the vote. The challenger, Republican Barney Chadwick, received 25% of the vote.
In Ward 6, Republican Jason Bailey, the incumbent, won re-election with 66.6% of the vote. The Democratic challenger, Miguel Centellas, received 33.4% of the vote.