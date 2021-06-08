djr-2021-01-05-news-oxford-tannehill-bnp1 (copy)

In this file photo from January 2021, Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill announces she will run for reelection as an independent, outside of City Hall in Oxford.

 Bruce Newman

OXFORD • Oxford voters on Tuesday night returned all of their incumbents candidates on the ballot to City Hall for another four-year term, including the incumbent Mayor Robyn Tannehill.

In the mayoral race, Tannehill, an independent candidate, received around 83% of the vote, according to results from the Oxford city clerk.

Tanehill’s opponent, Brandon Pettis, who also ran as an independent candidate, received around 10.5% of the vote. Kyle Davis, a Republican, declared that he no longer wanted to seek the office, even though his name still appeared on the ballot. He received around 5% of the vote.

For the city’s alderman at large position, the incumbent in the race, independent candidate John Morgan, won re-election, receiving 59% of the vote. The challenger in the race, Democrat Linda Porter Bishop, received 40.2% of the vote.

In Ward 1, incumbent Rick Addy went into the general election uncontested.

In Ward 2, Republican Mark Huelse won re-election received 69.9% of the vote. The challenger in the race, Democrat Afton Thomas, received 29.9% of the vote.

No incumbent was on the ballot in Ward 3 this election cycle, making it an open seat. The Democratic candidate in the race, Brian Hyneman, prevailed reliving 64.9% of the vote. The Republican nominee, L. McQueen Miscamble, received 35% of the vote.

In Ward 4, incumbent Kesha Howell-Atkinson, a Democrat, entered the general election without an opponent.

In Ward 5, Democrat Preston Taylor, the incumbent, easily won re-election with 73.8% of the vote. The challenger, Republican Barney Chadwick, received 25% of the vote.

In Ward 6, Republican Jason Bailey, the incumbent, won re-election with 66.6% of the vote. The Democratic challenger, Miguel Centellas, received 33.4% of the vote.

